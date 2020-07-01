Car Sales June 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 57,428 Units; More Than Triples Sales Compared To May

Maruti Suzuki India has released its monthly sales number for June 2020, and last month the company's total sales stood at 57,428 units. As compared to the 18,539 units sold in May 2020, Maruti Suzuki saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of over 200 per cent. The growth can be attributed to the gradual unlock measures that were announced in May in several parts of the country. The company also resumed production at its Manesar and Gurugram facilities, along with Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, allowing it to cater to all the pending customer orders that had accumulated over the past few months, through the end of May and June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India's Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) sales witnessed a decline of 54 per cent in June 2020

However, as for the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) sales, compared to the 124,708 units sold in June 2019, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a decline of 54 per cent last month. In June 2020, Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales alone stood at 53,139 units (including the 839 units of the Baleno sold to Toyota). As compared to 13,888 units sold in May 2020 that accounts for an M-o-M growth 282 per cent. However, as against the 114,861 units sold in June 2019, the company witnessed a Y-o-Y de-growth of 53.7 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the UV space, which includes the Vitara Brezza, stood at at 9,764 units

Similarly, last month the company's total exports stood at 4,289 units, and Maruti Suzuki witnessed an M-o-M decline of 7 per cent, as against the 4,651 units exported in May 2020, and a Y-o-Y drop of 56.4 per cent, as compared to the 9,847 units exported in June 2019.

The cumulative sales of Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S stood at 37,154 units, witnessing a decline of 54.5 per cent, while the Ciaz compact sedan saw a de-growth of 76.2 per cent at 553 units, compared to the same month in 2019. The company's combined sales in utility vehicle space, which includes the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, saw a decline of 45 per cent in June 2020, at 9,764 units, compared to the segment's 17,797 unit sales during the same month last year.

