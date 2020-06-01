New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 88.95 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has sold 13,865 units in the domestic market witnessing a year-on-year sales decline of 88.95 per cent in May 2020.

Updated:
Maruti Suzuki has sold 13,865 units in the domestic market in May 2020.

Highlights

The Indian auto industry is still going through a gruelling period with automakers struggling with sales as they resume operations after the prolonged lockdown. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has sold 13,865 units in the domestic market witnessing a year-on-year sales decline of 88.95 per cent in May 2020 as compared to 1,25,552 units sold in the same month last year. In the same month the company exported 4651 units from Mundra and Mumbai ports. Maruti's overall sales (including exports) in May 2020 stood at 18,539 units which is a slump of 86.23 per cent as compared to 1,34,643 units sold a year ago. The sales numbers also include 23 units of the Glanza hatchbacks sold to Toyota.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service, Warranty Till June 30 2020

Maruti Suzuki recorded zero sales in April 2020.

Sales operations across the nation in April 2020 were closed resulting in zero sales recorded by all automakers in the domestic market including Maruti Suzuki. Even in March 2020, Maruti Suzuki saw a decline of 47 per cent in overall sales selling 83,792 units.

