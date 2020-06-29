New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Launches New Loyalty Program For Its Customers

This first-of-its kind loyalty program will cover all passenger vehicle customers from ARENA, NEXA and True Value outlets.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa will be upgraded to this new program

Highlights

  • The card-less program is digitally supported by the company
  • Program has four tiers Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum
  • Every transaction with Maruti Suzuki with ensure reward points

In these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, automobile manufacturers are going all out to attract consumer attention and hold on to them. In line with this, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has introduced a comprehensive program that rewards customers every time they transact with the company. Known as Maruti Suzuki rewards, the loyalty program comes with a range of benefits on purchase of an additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other 'association benefits' with the Company.

ivqhh8ao

Reward points will grow with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki.

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers - Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "This new loyalty program offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools."

Also read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.84 Lakh

a0gh4l9g

Customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa will be upgraded to this new program. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous program will be carried forward. The company will also reward customers with badges, which will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers. The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to customer's registered mobile number.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.68 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Honda Amaze is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Amaze is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA 300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA 300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities