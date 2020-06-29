Maruti Suzuki Launches New Loyalty Program For Its Customers

Members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa will be upgraded to this new program

In these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, automobile manufacturers are going all out to attract consumer attention and hold on to them. In line with this, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has introduced a comprehensive program that rewards customers every time they transact with the company. Known as Maruti Suzuki rewards, the loyalty program comes with a range of benefits on purchase of an additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other 'association benefits' with the Company.

Reward points will grow with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki. Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers - Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "This new loyalty program offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools." Also read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.84 Lakh Customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Members from the existing AutoCard and MyNexa will be upgraded to this new program. There will be no additional fee for this upgrade and point value balance from the previous program will be carried forward. The company will also reward customers with badges, which will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers. The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to customer's registered mobile number.

