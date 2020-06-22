Maruti Suzuki offers the most expansive CNG car portfolio in India and the latest car to join this growing line-up is the S-Presso. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 4.84 lakh for the base LXi variant, going up to ₹ 5.14 lakh for the range topping VXI (O) variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG will be offered in four variants- LXi (LXi (O), VXi and VXi (O) and will be offered in both manual and AGS (automatic) variants.

Maruit Suzuki S-Presso CNG Prices S-Presso CNG LXi ₹ 4.84 lakh S-Presso CNG LXi (O) ₹ 4.90 lakh S-Presso CNG VXi ₹ 5.08 lakh S-Presso CNG VXi (O) ₹ 5.14 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a 7.0-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

The S-Presso is built on Maruti's Heartect platform and it gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 putting out 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine in the CNG version is BS6 compliant as well and delivers an impressive fuel economy of 31.2 km / kg while having a tank capacity of 55 litres. On the inside you get the same features and interiors as in the regular petrol powered S-Presso which includes the Mini-inspired circular central console, the 7.0-inch Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has also been one of the bestselling models in India since its launch in India last year with over 10,000 units being sold per month on an average. Maruti Suzuki has also achieved highest ever sales of CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20. It has witnessed a 15.5 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) increase in its CNG powered car sales in the last five years.

