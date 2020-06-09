New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Offered With Benefits Of Up To ₹ 48,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 48,000 on the purchase of a new S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the purchase of a new S-Presso

Highlights

  • Rs. 20,000 cash discount being offered on Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • Dealers offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 additionally
  • Extra benefits worth Rs. 8,000 on offer as well

With the automotive industry slowly limping back towards normalcy, carmakers are offering attractive discounts and schemes, particularly on models which are affordable. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer by volume is offering cash discounts of up to ₹ 48,000 on the purchase of a new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering straight up cash discounts of ₹ 20,000 should you wish to buy a new S-Presso. Also, there is an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000 on offer along with ₹ 8,000 worth of additional benefits such as accessories, corporate discount and so on. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start from ₹ 3.69 lakh and go up to ₹ 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Going Strong Since Its Launch In 2019

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.69 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

pj4r27i

(The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in September 2019 and has been consistently clocking 10,000 unit sales every month)

Maruti Suzuki has been consistently racking up at least 10,000 unit sales each month for the S-Presso since the car was launched in September 2019. In fact, in the beginning of the year, the company already began exporting the S-Presso from India to other markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Begins Exporting S-Presso From India

3o1ulu7g

(Prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso start at ₹ 3.69 lakh)

0 Comments

The S-Presso is built on the company's Heartect platform. It gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 making 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and you have an option of getting either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. On the inside, you get a decently laid out cabin. The Mini-inspired circular central console gets Maruti's latest 7.0-inch Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Even though the car may seem small, it has ample space for four adults.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

