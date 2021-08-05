Winners At Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance To Get Rolex Wrist Watch

Since 1950, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has been charming its deep-pocketed visitors with some of the most exquisite vehicles at the display. Now brands other than automobiles who show up at such an event cannot be ordinary ones and so Rolex is one of the brands that's been recognising excellence at the Concours for the last 24 years. In 2021, this motor show of riches is celebrating its 70th anniversary edition and will welcome back former 'Best of Show' winning cars.

The Best-In-Class car owner will be gifted the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Wrist Watch.

On August 15, 200 entrants will roll onto the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links to form a museum of meticulously maintained vehicles. Formula 1 legend- Sir Jackie Stewart who's also been associated with Rolex for 53 years said,"The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance celebrates the most beautiful automobiles that have ever been built and the golf course provides a wonderful setting for people to appreciate the ultimate in motoring style and heritage. Rolex aligns itself with very special events and Pebble Beach is undoubtedly the finest Concours in the world."

Then, about 100 technical judges will assess their assigned category of automobile, allocating points after evaluating the authenticity, restoration, technical merit and style of each car to determine the Best in Class. These class victors are then voted for in a secret ballot to crown the coveted Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance- Best of Show. In recognition, the owner of the winning vehicle will be presented with a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust wrist watch.