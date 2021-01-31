World Automobile Day 2021; Top 5 Best-Looking Cars On Sale In India Today

A look at the best looking cars on sale in India right now

About 135 years ago, Carl Benz filed a patent for his first automobile, the three-wheeled Motorwagen on January 29th. Ever since this day is celebrated as the 'World Automobile Day' as Carl Benz played a vital role in pioneering the automobile sector. This day is believed to be a very important day in the history of the automobile space. As we celebrate the birthday of the modern automobile, we list down the top five best looking cars that are currently on sale in the country.

The RS Q8 is currently the most powerful SUV from Audi in India

Audi RS Q8

The Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV is one of the beautiful cars from the German carmaker's stable that is currently available on sale in India. The performance-spec Audi RS Q8 is the most powerful SUV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker which comes powered by a 592 bhp V8 twin-turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system. It holds the record for being the fastest production SUV to go around the iconic Nurburgring circuit with a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds. The performance-spec coupe SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Lamborghini Urus commands a waiting period of about 8-9 months in India

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus performance SUV made its India around three years ago. Ever since its launch, the SUV was an instant hit, and currently commands a waiting period of around 8-9 months. The Italian SUV is based on the MLB platform that underpins the Bentley Bentayga, Porshce Cayenne, and the Audi Q7. Powering the beast is a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that is tuned to produce 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 305 kmph.

Maserati Levante comes in two trims: luxury-orientated GranLusso and GranSport.

Maserati Levante

Maserati is well known for its extensive history of luxury cars. The Italian luxury carmaker has come a long way since its first car - the A6 which was built in the year 1947. The carmaker has a long list of great looking cars in its India portfolio. However, the Levante SUV stands out from the league. It is the company's first SUV in the country that went on sale in January 2018. The SUV comes with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 271 bhp of peak power and 600 Nm of peak torque. The Levante goes from 0-100 kmph in just 6.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 230 kmph.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced at ₹ 3.08 crore

We have seen some plenty of beautiful cars from Porsche, be it 718 Sypder or Cayenne Coupe. But, the attention seeker is the 911 Turbo S. The more potent version of the sports car is priced in India at ₹ 3.08 crore (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 3.8-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 641 bhp and 800 Nm of power figures and comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, while 0 to 200 kmph is achieved in 8.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 330 kmph.

Rolls Royce Ghost Extended

The Rolls Royce Ghost Extended is 170 mm longer than the regular Ghost

Rolls Royce introduced the extended version of the new Ghost in India last year. It is undoubtedly one of the nice-looking cars from the British luxury carmaker. The deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of 2021. The car is powered by the same 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine developed exclusively for Ghost. The motor is tuned to produces 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. It gets all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering, along with Rolls-Royce's same self-levelling high-volume air suspension technology.

