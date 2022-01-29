World Automobile Day 2022: The Next Big Car Trends To Watch Out For

It was on January 29, 1886, that Karl Benz applied for a patent for a petrol engine-powered vehicle, essentially bringing the automobile to the world. The automobile industry can trace its origins to this day, which is why we celebrate it as the 'World Automobile Day.' Over the past century, automobiles have revolutionised transportation and have transformed the global trade and mobility industry. Today, the automobile industry is once again at the cusp of revolution. This time, automobiles are all set to take the next step moving from fossilised fuel and towards new energy sources, while also getting smarter and "hands-free" in the process. On World Automobile Day 2022, we take a look at the next big car trends that you need to watch out for and will be a part of the revolution in the auto sector.

Also Read: World Automobile Day 2021: How It All Began

The electric vehicle revolution is here promising a more sustainable and emissions-free mobility experience

1. EV Revolution

We are already in the middle of this transition moving from fossil fuels to newer sources of energy. From plug-in hybrids to battery electric vehicles, customers now have realistic choices across segments and the timing couldn't be more apt to shift towards electric vehicles. From being the promise of an emissions-free future, EVs are very much part of our present and will revolutionise everything from personal passenger vehicles to last-mile connectivity. With the rapid growth of the charging infrastructure, long-distance travel in EVs will be easier than ever.

ADAS will be a more common sight in mass-market cars going forward

2. Autonomous driving capability (ADAS)

2021 saw Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) take precedence in the mass market space with cars like the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Astor bringing the technology at a more accessible price point. Let us tell you that this is just the beginning of autonomous driving or driver assistance systems becoming a common sight in cars in India. While developed markets have been seeing these features as standard on cars to meet the stringent safety norms, India is slowly but surely catching up with homegrown players adopting the technologies too. ADAS and other passive assistance features will only make driving safer than before and you can expect it to be a more common sight in future car launches and updated models over the next decade.

The ventilated seats have made their way into sub Rs. 15 lakh cars, while connected tech is now more commonly seen on even entry-level offerings

3. Luxury Features In Mass-Market Cars

Much like ADAS that broke new ground in the mass-market space, carmakers have also managed to make luxury features more accessible to the buyer at large. Imagine how unattainable a touchscreen infotainment system or even seat ventilation used to be about a decade ago. That's changed for the better with even the smallest cars getting them as standard tech. The newer cars also pack more connected features and it's not long now that you will see the Internet of Things (IoT) taking over your driving experience. Not just that but even data analytics and telemetry will be a more common sight in affordable cars, which will also revolutionise the vehicular insurance industry in the years to come.

Carmakers expedited their online sales platforms in the wake of the lockdown to keep business afloat. This collectively moved the industry forward by a couple of years

4. Online Sales

The pandemic expedited the process of buying cars online. With brick and mortar dealerships shut down in the wake of several lockdowns, customers flocked to manufacturer websites and then some to place orders for their cars. From booking vehicles to completing the transaction, nearly every aspect of buying a vehicle can be made online today. Ola Electric is following a completely digitised process for retailing its electric scooters, while Mercedes-Benz India became the first carmaker to introduce its 'Retail of the Future' program that also makes buying a vehicle a more transparent process right from searching for a car to completing the transaction.

Car subscription, rental and leasing will be the new norm when it comes to ownership and promises a more hassle-free experience while also reducing the upfront acquisition cost

5. Mobility Solutions

Lastly, the idea of owning a vehicle is changing and today's customer wants a more peaceful ownership process over a hassle-free life. Moreover, with shorter ownership periods, customers want the best and the latest at their disposal and that's exactly where a car becomes a mobility solution over a prized possession. That's why you now have more and more users exploring subscription-based leasing programs for owning a vehicle. These options essential eliminate the ownership hassles and allow for a flexible cost structure to use a vehicle. This not only makes vehicles more accessible but also allows customers to switch to newer cars faster and more easily. With time, more of these mobility solutions will emerge and go on to make cars easily attainable for customers.