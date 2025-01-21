Login
Yamaha MT-09 To Be Launched In India This Year

Yamaha India confirmed to carandbike that the MT-09, along with the Yamaha R7 are being planned to be launched in India later this year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha MT-09SP launch later in 2025
  • Yamaha R7 to be also launched in India
  • MT-09, R7 to be CBU models in Yamaha's line-up

Yamaha India plans to launch two new premium models this year, and both these models have been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi. These two models include the Yamaha MT-09 SP, as well as the Yamaha R7 middleweight sports bike, and both these bikes are to be brought into India as full imports, as CBUs (completely built units). Considering both the MT-09 and R7 will be CBU, pricing is expected to be premium, possibly slightly more than their immediate rivals.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yamaha MT-09 First Ride Review

Yamaha MT 09 SP front cornering

The Yamaha MT-09 middleweight naked sport bike, which we rode in Japan last year, will be one of the two motorcycles to be launched in India in 2025. Globally, Yamaha offers three variants, including two variants with manual transmission, the standard MT-09 and MT-09 SP, as well as the Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT. For India though, only the Yamaha MT-09 SP is being considered for launch. 

 

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT CP 3 Engine Exterior

Powered by an 890 cc, inline three-cylinder engine which makes 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, the MT-09 gets a six-axis IMU with a comprehensive electronics suite, including traction control, wheelie control, slide control and more. In India, the Yamaha MT-09 SP will rival other middleweight naked bikes like the Triumph Street Triple RS and the Ducati Monster SP.

 

Yamaha R7 LEAD 2022 11 03 T06 46 44 927 Z

The other model being considered for India is the new Yamaha R7, a full-faired sports model based on Yamaha’s well-known CrossPlane 2 platform, which also does duty internationally on the highly acclaimed MT-07 middleweight naked. The R7 is powered by the same 689 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 73 bhp at 8750 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Once launched, the Yamaha R7 will go up against other rivals like the Suzuki GSX-8R, Triumph Daytona 660 and the recently launched Honda CBR650R. Pricing will be key in this highly competitive segment.

# Yamaha MT-09 SP# Yamaha MT-09 India launch# Yamaha R7 India launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers
