2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled

After revealing the revamped 2021 Yamaha MT-09, Yamaha has now unveiled a top-spec SP variant of the 2021 MT-09.

Preetam Bora
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features top-spec suspension, cruise control and different styling expand View Photos
The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP features top-spec suspension, cruise control and different styling

The new, top-spec Yamaha MT-09 SP gets higher spec suspension components, cruise control, and a dedicated styling package. For the SP, Yamaha replaces the base model's KYB shock with a fully-adjustable Ohlins rear shock. Up front, the SP gets a higher-spec, fully-adjustable inverted fork from KYB, which features low and high speed compression damping units. The new fork is finished in DLC (diamond-like coating). Also new on the SP is standard cruise control, a double stitched seat, a brushed and clear-coated swingarm and paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha YZF-R1M.

The SP variant features standard cruise control, top-spec suspension and dedicated styling

The powerplant remains the same, with the new 890 cc, three-cylinder engine making 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The outgoing MT-09 was powered by a 847 cc engine with 111 bhp and 88 Nm. The engine is lighter in weight, gets new pistons, new connecting rods, camshafts and crankcases. It also comes with a standard up/down quickshifter on the 2021 MT-09.

New 890 cc, three-cylinder engine makes 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm, 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm

0 Comments

Also included is a new electronics package that features a high-tech, six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) for the traction control, slide control, cornering ABS, and rear wheel lift mitigation. A 3.5-inch TFT screen is also new. The Yamaha MT-09 frame is now a diecast Deltabox design for 2021, made out of aluminium. The subframe and the radically different swingarm (which is polished on the SP model) are also made out of aluminium. India Yamaha does offer the Yamaha MT-09 on sale, so the new 2021 model, along with limited numbers of the SP variant may be introduced sometime in the spring of 2021.

