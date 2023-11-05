2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled; Gets Performance and Styling Upgrades
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
05-Nov-23 04:27 PM IST
Highlights
- 2024 MT-09 SP unveiled
- Gets performance and styling upgrades
- India launch unlikely to happen
Following the unveiling of the 2024 MT-09 for the international markets, Yamaha has taken the wraps off the SP variant of the motorcycle. The higher spec MT-09 SP comes in a host of performance, aesthetics, and experience updates of the refreshed styling.
Based on the standard MT-09, the SP gets the same design update featuring a new front fascia, redesigned fuel tank and split-seat design. But, it’s the hardware bit where the motorcycle now comes with a new DLC-coated, fully adjustable 41mm KYB front fork, offering riders increased control and adaptability. In the rear, a fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock with a remote preload adjuster provides a tailored and comfortable riding experience.
Also Read: 2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
Coming to the brakes, the hardware now includes Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers up front, paired with a Brembo radial master cylinder. This combination works in sync with a pair of 298 mm brake discs. The rear features a single 245 mm brake disc and caliper setup. Both ends are equipped with standard ABS, ensuring safety and control.
The powertrain remains the same unit as the 2024 MT-09, the 890cc crossplane triple CP3 engine with dual overhead cams. Like the standard MT-09, this one also benefits from the addition of acoustic amplifier grilles mounted on the redesigned fuel tank, enhancing the auditory experience for riders.
Next, for those interested in maximising performance and even riding on the track, the 2024 MT-09 SP offers exclusive Yamaha Ride Control settings. These settings allow riders to fine-tune engine power and electronic rider aid intervention levels to match their preferences. The rear ABS is switchable for further control. Apart from that, the 2024 MT-09 SP gets Yamaha's Smart Key system, making it the first naked bike in the company’s lineup to incorporate this technology. With an electronic key fob in your pocket, you can conveniently start the engine with a simple turn of the switch. The same key fob also facilitates the locking and unlocking of the fuel cap, eliminating the need to remove it during refuelling.
Yamaha sells the MT-09 SP in various markets worldwide, barring the Indian market. While the brand is likely to bring the 2024 MT-09 to our shores, the chances of the SP are very slim.
