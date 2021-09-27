Yezdi Adventure Bike, Scrambler Spotted On Test

Classic Legends Private Limited, the maker of the re-born Jawa motorcycle brand, is getting ready to launch the Yezdi brand as well, and is likely to introduce two new models. Unlike the Jawa motorcycle range though, the Yezdi models will be more purpose-built, and from what we can see from latest spy shots, two new models will be launched, both with off-road capability and will feature an adventure touring model, as well as a scrambler model. So, unlike the Jawa range, the revamped Yezdi brand is likely to feature more purpose-built machines.

The Yezdi scrambler model features dual shock absorbers, unlike the monoshock suspension of the adventure model

Earlier this year, a scrambler-style motorcycle was spotted on test which is expected to be one of the upcoming Yezdi bikes. Now two enthusiasts have shot a spy video of two upcoming Yezdi bikes on the Mumbai-Pune highway. One of the test mules have an uncanny resemblance to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, so it is expected to be purpose-built for longer rides, and with some off-road capability.

The Yezdi brand is expected to be re-launched with two new models to start off with, a scrambler, and an adventure model which will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The bike features an upright riding position, and runs on spoked wheels, fatter rear tyre with block-pattern treads, and single, round headlight, just like the Himalayan. The bike also comes with a standard windscreen. And like the Himalayan, the test mule also sports accessories and luggage mounting points next to the fuel tank.

The second bike is a scrambler-style model, which will feature dual rear shock absorbers, unlike the monoshock on the adventure model. And although it will have scrambler-ish designs, it's expected to be more of an urban scrambler than an out and out off-road biased scrambler motorcycle. Classic Legends is expected to announce the Yezdi brand soon, although how soon is still a matter of question. We would expect an announcement within the next month or so, with the first deliveries slated to later this year, or very early next year.

(Video Courtesy: SUYOG)