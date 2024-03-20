Login
Yezdi Streetfighter 334, Adventure AdvenX, BSA Launch And More Showcased At Dealer Meet

Yezdi dealer meet had a couple of concepts and soon-to-be-launched models on display, along with a higher-displacement engine platform and also the BSA Goldstar 650, most scheduled for launch this year
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yezdi Streetfighter 334 and Adventure Rally Pro or AdvenX are to be launched this year
  • Company working on smaller 250cc powertrain, based on existing 334 cc mill
  • BSA Goldstar 650 is likely to be launched by the end of 2024

We recently covered the news of the upcoming Roadking showcased at the recently held Yezdi Jawa dealer meet in Thrissur, Kerala. It seems, Classic Legends has a couple more new models in the pipeline as more images from the event have appeared on the internet. Besides the Roadking, the company also showcased the Streetfighter 334 and the Adventure Rally Pro or AdvenX models, both likely to be launched soon.

According to reports, Classic Legends is working on multiple projects from developing new models, four new engine platforms, electric vehicles, and also the debut of the BSA brand with the Goldstar 650.

Starting with the Roadking, the concept bikes on display feature two powertrain options. One with the current 334cc unit that does duty on current Yezdi models and a bigger 500cc single-cylinder motor. Currently, no specifications are available for the 500cc engine, but according to reports, it is likely to produce around 40 bhp and 40 Nm. Visually, we can confirm that it will be air- and water-cooled motor with different crankcase covers and a large exhaust canister. 

The brand is also working on a more affordable version of the 334cc mill with a lower displacement of 250cc. Expect the smaller engine to carry forward a bunch of the components from the larger mill, including the DOHC 4V head, 6-speed gearbox, cooling system and a couple of more components.

 

Classic Legends currently has three brands under its umbrella, Jawa, Yezdi and BSA. Under the third brand, the first motorcycle to debut will be the Goldstar 650. While test mules of the motorcycle have been spied on a couple of occasions, at this dealer meet, the motorcycle was on display, and a few dealers even got to test ride the it.

The BSA Goldstar 650 is already being manufactured in India and exported. Featuring a classic styling, it is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor capable of churning out 44.3 bhp and 55 Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Furthermore, like all other two-wheeler brands, Classic Legends is also working on an electric motorcycle too, but is currently under development. While there is no information beyond this, there’s still time for any prototype or concept to be showcased.

Coming to launch timelines, expect the 334cc Roadking, Streetfighter 334 and Adventure Rally Pro or AdvenX to be launched this year. As for the BSA Goldstar 650, the motorcycle is expected to be officially launched by the end of this year. Lastly, the 250cc lineup of motorcycles is likely to make its debut towards the end of 2024.

Source

# Yezdi# Yezdi Roadking# Yezdi Adventure# Yezdi Streetfighter 334# BSA Goldstar 650# Yezdi 500cc engine# Yezdi 250 cc engine# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Popular Yezdi Models

