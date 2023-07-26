  • Home
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Spotted in Land Rover Defender 130

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev grabs attention with his latest ride - a Land Rover Defender 130, sparking speculation on whether it belongs to him.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Jul-23 05:40 PM IST
Image 1_1000x600_35.jpg

Prominent yoga guru and face of the Patanjali brand, Baba Ramdev, was recently spotted driving a Land Rover Defender 130. A video surfaced online showing the unregistered car, suggesting it is brand new. It remains unconfirmed whether he owns the vehicle.

 

Recently, the yoga guru purchased a Mahindra XUV700 SUV, which caught the attention of online viewers. The 2023 Defender 130 launched in India in February 2023, and deliveries have just begun. It is available with two engine options: a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine generating 399.4 bhp and 550 Nm peak torque; and a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel engine producing 300 bhp and 600 Nm torque. Both engines come with mild-hybrid technology, an 8-speed gearbox, and all-wheel drive.

The SUV's Interior features an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-zone automatic climate control system, 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled front seats with memory functions, and a 360-degree camera.

 

Priced between Rs.1.30 crore and Rs.1.41 crore (ex-showroom), the off-roader is the longest Defender variant and houses three rows of seating for up to eight passengers.

 

Source

