Zontes VX 310 Touring Motorcycle Revealed

Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes has released the first official images of the company's new Zontes VX 310 touring bike. The VX 310 is powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which also powers the Zontes T310 adventure tourer, X310 sports tourer, and the V 310 cruiser. The VX 310 in essence is a combination of a cruiser and the X310 tourer, to make something of a grand tourer. The engine has maximum power of 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

The face of the Zontes VX 310, particularly the headlights and fairing, is reminiscent of the Ducati Panigale

The Zontes VX 310 gets a full-fairing with a face that somewhat resembles the Ducati Panigale, with similar styled headlights and flowing lines. The dual LED headlight and tall, electronically-controlled windshield will definitely be of help while covering long distances on the highway. Two small storage compartments are also included in the fairing, right next to the full-colour TFT instrument console. The VX 310 also sports a steel trellis frame and gets a single-sided swingarm which shows off the machined alloy rear wheel.

Instrumentation is a TFT screen, and the bike also has a couple of handy storage compartments on the fairing

Zontes supplies the small 312 cc range of bikes to a few European markets, as well as Latin America, where the brand offers small-displacement motorcycles and scooters. As of now, there is no news of the brand setting up shop in India, either through a subsidiary, or with a local partner to assemble the bikes here. The Zontes brand is based in Guangdong, China and is a subsidiary of Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd. The brand specialises in manufacturing small-displacement motorcycles, step-throughs and scooters.

