Zontes VX 310 Touring Motorcycle Revealed

Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes is subsidiary of Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd., and specialises in manufacturing small-displacement motorcycles.

| Updated:
The Zontes VX 310 is a touring bike from the Chinese brand built around a 312 cc engine

Highlights

  • The VX 310 is powered by a 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine
  • Maximum power of 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 30 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm
  • The VX 310 has a kerb weight of 168 kg

Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes has released the first official images of the company's new Zontes VX 310 touring bike. The VX 310 is powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which also powers the Zontes T310 adventure tourer, X310 sports tourer, and the V 310 cruiser. The VX 310 in essence is a combination of a cruiser and the X310 tourer, to make something of a grand tourer. The engine has maximum power of 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Also Read: Zontes T 310 Adventure Bike Revealed

f1j6hngs

The face of the Zontes VX 310, particularly the headlights and fairing, is reminiscent of the Ducati Panigale

The Zontes VX 310 gets a full-fairing with a face that somewhat resembles the Ducati Panigale, with similar styled headlights and flowing lines. The dual LED headlight and tall, electronically-controlled windshield will definitely be of help while covering long distances on the highway. Two small storage compartments are also included in the fairing, right next to the full-colour TFT instrument console. The VX 310 also sports a steel trellis frame and gets a single-sided swingarm which shows off the machined alloy rear wheel.

qs20g0fc

Instrumentation is a TFT screen, and the bike also has a couple of handy storage compartments on the fairing

Zontes supplies the small 312 cc range of bikes to a few European markets, as well as Latin America, where the brand offers small-displacement motorcycles and scooters. As of now, there is no news of the brand setting up shop in India, either through a subsidiary, or with a local partner to assemble the bikes here. The Zontes brand is based in Guangdong, China and is a subsidiary of Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd. The brand specialises in manufacturing small-displacement motorcycles, step-throughs and scooters.

