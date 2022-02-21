10 Legendary Cars Built by Carroll Shelby

If you are a petrolhead, you would've indeed come across Carroll Shelby cars. The man was a prominent figure in motorsports and a significant part of the automotive industry. Shelby was famous for modifying made commuter cars into motorsports-ready champions! Let's look at the ten best and most classic cars by Carroll Shelby!

1998 Shelby Series 1

The Shelby Series 1 cars hit the roads in 1998. This stunning roadster offered precise driving, sharp handling, and a modern powertrain. The round headlights and silhouette of this car, along with the Oldsmobile 4.0-litre V8 engine, are impressive.

Photo Credit: www.wsupercars.com

1969 Ford GT40

The next one on our list is the Ford GT40. His experience as a car driver and constructor was significant for the Ford GT40. Carroll Shelby's inputs in this beautiful model pushed it to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in a row!

1985 Shelby Charger

Despite knowing that L-body chargers were out of trend at that time, Shelby didn't hesitate to build this model. The Shelby Charger boasts a 2.2-litre four-cylinder that can churn out 175 horsepower!

Photo Credit: www.wsupercars.com

1968 Shelby EXP 500

The Green Hornet is one of the most aesthetical cars in automotive history. The Shelby EXP 500 was the most innovative project of its time. The disc brakes and independent rear suspension were a fantastic touch.

1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake

The 1967 Shelby GT500 was an inspiration to every muscle car of the 60s. Its ground-breaking design and horsepower were unmatchable. Another notable thing about this car is that it features the V8 engines from Le Mans winner, GT40.

Photo Credit: www.wallpaperup.com

1967 Shelby Mustang GT350R

This car is proof of Carroll's expertise with automotive and his wizard-like skills. The vehicles in the R series were meant only for the circuits. With several modifications, Shelby made sure that this car was safer, lighter, and faster.

1989 Shelby Dakota

Shelby Dakota was another collaboration between Dodge and Carroll Shelby. Thanks to Shelby's power of transformation, Shelby Dakota was one of the best performance versions of trucks. Also, the 5.2-litre V8 engines were a classic addition.

1965 Shelby Cobra 289

Shelby Cobra 289 is the epitome of innovation and performance. This masterpiece is a modified version of ACE Sportscars. It comes fitted with Ford's 260 V8 engines that pump out 271 horsepower.

1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

The Cobra Roadster was a decent car, but it wasn't perfect for all circuits. Shelby decided to modify the Cobra Roadster and turn it into one of the world's most powerful vehicles.

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

1968 Shelby Lonestar

The Lonestar was the successor to Cobra 427 and Cobra 289. This car wasn't a result of modification like its siblings. The car was a hit with its racing suspension and mid-mounted V8 engines.

Cars built by Carroll Shelby are like the wizards of the automotive world. These magnificent cars even look like they are at home on the circuits!