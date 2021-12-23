10 Road Trips To Hill Stations In Maharashtra

3In Maharashtra, you're never too far away from a hill station. Scenic and pleasing locations are spread out across all parts of the state and it's an absolute treat to take an unplanned road trip to some of these places. That's why we've decided to point you towards 10 of the best road trips to hill stations in Maharashtra.

Mahabaleshwar

About 60kms away from the city of Satara, Mahabaleshwar is a splendid location to visit. Don't forget to head to Arthur point if you end up going there. Also, make sure to visit this hill station during the monsoons if you can as things are just doubly beautiful then.

Matheran

The next addition to our list of road trips to hill stations in Maharashtra is Matheran, a quaint town that has scenic views at every little corner. The toy train is one of its main attractions so find a good spot to park your car and experience the train ride.

Chikhaldara

Those living around Vidarbha have an excellent road trip option in Chikhaldara. The Melghat Tiger Reserve is a must-visit and so is the Bhimkund waterfall, which is believed by the locals to be the place where Bheema killed the villainous Keechaka in the Mahabharata.

Malvan

The town of Malvan is surrounded by plenty of serene beaches and uncommercialised spots that are a treat to witness. If you're in the main town, visiting the Sindhudurg Fort is a no brainer. You can also indulge in activities like scuba diving, snorkelling, parasailing, and more here.

Alibaug

Alibaug is known for having amazing villas that are very near to the beach. Book them on Airbnb and get into your car for an amazing beachside vacation. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also opt for indulging in beachside camping facilities.

Lonavala

During the monsoons, it's almost impossible to find a day in Lonavala when it doesn't rain. And this rain adds more beauty to the already amazing locales of the hillside town. Don't forget to take back packets of the famous sweet called Chikki while you're going back.

Malshej Ghat

Malshej Ghat is a mountain pass in the Western Ghats range and is home to some breathtaking waterfalls and also hundreds of different kinds of flora and fauna.

Jawhar

A few hours away from Mumbai is this picturesque and vibrant hill station that has a rich historical significance. It is also one of the few remaining tribal areas in Maharashtra and is filled with amazing views and breezy locales.

Panhala

The smallest city in the state of Maharashtra, Panhala gives you a panoramic view of the valley below. It's got great hotels to stay in and is known for the Panhala Fort that has major historical significance. It's very close to Kolhapur as well, so don't forget to enjoy the city's culinary delights while you're there.

Panchgani

Once you're done with Mahabaleshwar, just take a short ride to Panchgani to experience the unique aura of this town. Visiting the geographical marvel called Table Land is a must when you're here.

Go ahead, rev up your car and embark on any of these amazing road trips to hill stations in Maharashtra and we guarantee you won't be disappointed.