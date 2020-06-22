2020-21 Formula E Provisional Calendar Announced

Formula E has announced the provisional calendar for 2020-21 that was approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council last week. While the current season is set to resume in August with back-to-back races in Berlin, Germany, the next season of the electric motorsport series will be held only through 2021. The championship would normally begin in November, culminating in July the next year. The 2020-21 Formula campaign will now see its first race on January 16, with the Santiago e-Prix becoming the opening round of the championship. It also gains the FIA World Championship status for the seventh season.

Following Santiago will be the Mexico e-Prix scheduled on February 13, 2021. This will be followed by the doubleheader Diriyah e-Prix in Saudi Arabia, which was the opening round in the last two seasons. The fifth round marks the return of Sanya e-Prix in China on March 13, after the round was cancelled this season due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The current season will conclude with back-to-back races in Berlin this August

The championship will then head to Europe for the Rome e-Prix on April 10, which is presently subject to homologation, following by the Paris e-Prix two weeks later on April 24. The Monaco e-Prix returns next year on May 8, but is subject to homologation and is part of a five-week programme where the FIA will host Formula 1 and the historic Grand Prix.

The Seoul e-Prix is also on the calendar next season scheduled on May 23, while the organisers are yet to announce a location for the race on June 5. The Berlin e-Prix will be up next on June 19 before the electric series heads to New York for the race on July 10. The 2021 Formula E season will end its run with the doubleheader in London on July 24 and 25.

Someof the locations that have been dropped off next year include Hong Kong e-Prix due to the political issues in the city along with the Marrakesh and Jakarta e-Prix. The Indonesian capital was supposed to hold its inaugural race this month, but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. However, we could see it make a comeback on June 5 slot that remains vacant for now.

Provisional 2020-21 Formula E Calendar

16 January 2021 Santiago, Chile

13 February 2021 Mexico City, Mexico

26 February 2021 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

27 February 2021 Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

13 March 2021 Sanya, China

10 April 2021 Rome, Italy*

24 April 2021 Paris, France

08 May 2021 Monaco, Monaco*

23 May 2021 Seoul, South Korea*

05 June 2021 TBC TBC

19 June 2021 Berlin, Germany

10 July 2021 New York City, United States

24 July 2021 London, UK*

25 July 2021 London, UK*

*Subject to circuit homologation

