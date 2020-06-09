Formula E: Pascal Wehrlein Announces Departure From Mahindra Racing

Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has announced his departure from Mahindra Racing, a day after finishing as a runner-up in the Race At Home virtual racing challenge. The announcement though comes midway in the 2019-20 Formula E season with the races temporarily suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Wehrlein's exit from the team will be with immediate effect, and it is understood that the driver will not race for the team in the remainder of the campaign, should the races resume once again. While the German-Mauritian did not announce his future plans, speculations suggest that the 25-year-old driver is making his way to the Porsche outfit next year in Formula E.

Pascal Wehrlein announced his exit from Mahindra Racing in an Instagram story

Announcing his exit from Mahindra Racing, Pascal Wehrlein posted on Instagram saying, "From today onwards I will no longer be part of Mahindra Racing. My interest was to finish the season but the current situation didn't allow so. I can't say much about my future but will keep you informed."

Wehrlein came to Formula E after a two-year stint in Formula 1 with Manor and Sauber between 2016 and 2017. The driver joined Mahindra Racing for the 2018-19 season and was signed on for a three-year deal that would end with the 2020-21 season. Wehrlein finished 12th with a total of 58 points during his maiden campaign in Formula E, securing his best result in the Santiago E-Prix with a second-place finish. In the current season, the driver is placed 14th with just two points at the end of the five rounds, that were held before the championship was indefinitely suspended to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mahindra is yet to release an official statement on the replacement driver joining Jerome d'Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing is yet to release an official statement on Wehrlein's exit from the team. That said, we do expect an official statement soon announcing its new driver that will join Jerome d'Ambrosio in the paddocks. carandbike has reached out to Mahindra Racing and will update this story as and when we get a response. Meanwhile, organisers are looking to restart the 2019-20 Formula E season from August this year, as things stabilise across the globe.

