2020 Benelli 302R Anniversary Edition Unveiled In China

New model gets new colours, and is expected to be introduced in India later this year as a 2020 model.

The 2020 Benelli 302R Anniversary Edition has been unveiled in China

Highlights

  • 2020 Benelli 302R to get cleaner engine to meet latest emission norms
  • 300 cc parallel-twin engine makes 34.86 bhp of power, 27 Nm of torque
  • 2020 Benelli 302R expected to be launched in India later this year

The 2020 Benelli 302R has been unveiled in China as an Anniversary Edition. While new and updated model launches from Benelli India have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the India-bound Benelli 302R, in all likelihood with updates to meet the latest emission regulations, including India's Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, has been unveiled in China. The full-faired Benelli 302R gets new colour schemes and looks updated, cosmetically, although the basic engine and platform remains the same, with only minor tweaks to make the motor cleaner to meet the latest emission norms.

The 2020 Benelli 302R Anniversary Edition will be offered in four new colours

The engine is still the same 300 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, but with low emissions, the output seems to have been sacrificed, as well as overall kerb weight. The motor now puts out 34.86 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, while the outgoing BS4 model had power of over 38 bhp and peak torque of 26.5 Nm. Kerb weight has gone up by 6 kg to 204 kg. The updates to make the engine cleaner will possibly include revised fuel maps, and perhaps an additional catalytic converter to the exhaust system.

Also new are the bright colours and graphics to give the updated model fresh appeal. The new colours, blue, green, red and white give the bike a sense of freshness, although the design overall hasn't been changed. The outgoing BS4 Benelli 302R was priced at ₹ 3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), and we expect the updated model to be priced at around ₹ 3.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) when the bike is finally launched in India, towards the latter part of 2020.

