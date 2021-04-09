Updated 2021 Benelli 302R Unveiled

Benelli is working on an updated version of the 302R entry-level sportsbike and the production model has been revealed in China, showing a complete revamp. The 2021 Benelli 302R is expected to be launched in India later this year, and comes with a completely new design and updated engine to meet the latest emission regulations. Visually, the most striking change is the new face, with a revised fairing and even the overall silhouette of the bike looking much sharper than before. The bike sports a vertically stacked projector headlamp flanked by LED turn indicators, and even the tail section has been changed with a LED taillight and air vents under the pillion seat.

2021 Benelli 302R has updated bodywork and graphics, less weight, and an updated engine

The engine now meets the latest emission norms, including BS6, and the 302 cc, parallel-twin engine has slightly less output, 34.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The updated engine has slightly lower power and torque than the BS4 version, but the bike has now shaved off 22 kg of weight, with 182 kg kerb weight. Front suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm upside down front fork, which now gets preload adjustability, while braking is handled by dual front discs with four-piston calipers, and standard dual-channel ABS, with a single-disc on the rear wheel.

The 2021 Benelli 302R will get a full-colour TFT instrument console

Visually, the bike looks sharper and sportier than before, with new body graphics, a muscular tank, revised windshield, updated swtiches, and a new, full-colour TFT instrument console. Expected India launch is sometime towards the end of 2021, and Benelli India is expected to price it competitively. We expect prices in the range of approximately ₹ 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), and perhaps even lower than that, going by how aggressively Benelli has been pricing its products of late in India. The 2021 Benelli 302R will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and even the KTM RC 390.

