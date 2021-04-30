carandbike logo
search

India-Bound Benelli Tornado 302R Officially Unveiled In China

Earlier this month, homologation documents revealed details about the Benelli 302R, but now the India-bound bike has been officially revealed.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Benelli Tornado 302R will be launched in India later this year at around Rs. 3.5 lakh expand View Photos
The Benelli Tornado 302R will be launched in India later this year at around Rs. 3.5 lakh

Highlights

  • 2021 Benelli Tornado 302R gets cosmetic and mechanical updates
  • The kerb weight has gone down from 190 kg to 182 kg on the new model
  • 300 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 35.17 bhp, 27 Nm of torque

Benelli has unveiled the updated Benelli Tornado 302R, or Benelli 302R as it's also called, in China. The 302R is the entry-level sportsbike, and will almost certainly be launched in India, with Benelli India pulling out all the stops to establish the brand under new management which took over a few years ago. Earlier this month, some pictures of the bike were leaked from homologation documents, and now, Benelli has presented the new 302R officially, and as we had anticipated, it comes with both cosmetic and mechanical updates.

Also Read: Updated Benelli 302R Revealed In Leaked Images

kmr2tqbg

The Benelli 302R gets a completely revised design, with a new face, with vertically stacked headlights

The 302R now gets a pair of vertically stacked headlights, and the face looks slimmer than before, thanks to the horizontally positioned daytime running lights embedded in the fairing, and the air intakes. The side panels are more or less similar to the previous generation model's but get new graphics and the addition of black paint to the bottom section, giving the bike a sleek look. The tail section though is completely new, and looks a lot sharper than before.

Also Read: Benelli India Inaugurates 41st Showroom In Howrah

1d9pm958

The tail section has been completely redesigned as well, and looks sharper and sleeker than before

Although the bike has been officially unveiled, full specifications are yet to be announced, but the frame is said to be redesigned to make it lighter and at the same time more rigid to provide better balance and handling. The redesigned frame may have contributed to the weight loss of the bike, which now weighs 182 kg, a full 8 kg less than the 190 kg kerb weight of the previous generation model.

Also Read: Benelli Confirms Participation At EICMA 2021

5r7mk4ps

The 300 cc parallel-twin engine makes 35.17 bhp at 11,000 rpm, 27 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

0 Comments

The engine is still the 300 cc parallel-twin, but has been revised to meet the latest emission regulations. The parallel-twin engine now makes slightly less power, down from 38 bhp at 10,000 rpm to 35.17 bhp at 11,000 rpm, and more or less the same peak torque of 27 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Maximum speed of the 302R is rated at 150 kmph. The 302R has been announced for Asian markets only, and it should only be a matter of time before Benelli India launches the new 302R in India. We expect prices to be in the range of around ₹ 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), when it's launched in India, possibly towards the second half of 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Benelli Bikes

  • Benelli Trk 502 Disc
    Benelli Trk 502 Disc
  • Benelli Trk 502 Headlight
    Benelli Trk 502 Headlight
  • Benelli Trk 502 Suspention
    Benelli Trk 502 Suspention
  • Benelli Imperiale Tail Light
    Benelli Imperiale Tail Light
  • Benelli Imperiale Exhaust
    Benelli Imperiale Exhaust
  • Benelli Imperiale
    Benelli Imperiale
  • Leoncino Tyre
    Leoncino Tyre
  • Leoncino Headlight
    Leoncino Headlight
  • Leoncino Tank Logo
    Leoncino Tank Logo
  • Leoncino250 Leoncino Logo
    Leoncino250 Leoncino Logo
  • Leoncino250 Logo
    Leoncino250 Logo
  • Leoncino250 Dashboard
    Leoncino250 Dashboard
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Front View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Front View
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Rear View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Rear View
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Side View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Side View
x
Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom
Hero MotoCorp Introduces Online Virtual Showroom
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities