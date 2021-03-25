carandbike logo
search

Benelli India Inaugurates 41st Dealership In Howrah

Benelli India is aggressively expanding its dealership footprint in India, and is also planning a range of new product launches.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Benelli launches 41st dealership in India in Howrah, West Bengal expand View Photos
Benelli launches 41st dealership in India in Howrah, West Bengal

Highlights

  • Benelli has a strong presence across India with 41 dealerships
  • Benelli India currently offers 500 cc models and the Imperiale 400
  • Benelli is expected to introduce several new models over the year

Benelli India, marketed by Adishwar Auto Ride India - Mahavir Group, has launched its 41st exclusive state-of-the-art Benelli showroom in Howrah, West Bengal. The new showroom, under the name of Speed Automobiles, showcases the range of BS6 Benelli motorcycles, including the Benelli Imperiale 400, priced at ₹ 1,89,799, the Benelli Leoncino 500, priced at ₹ 4,59,900, the Benelli TRK 502, priced at ₹ 4,79,900 and ₹ 4,89,900, and the Benelli TRK 502X, with an introductory price starting at ₹ 5,19,900.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502X Launched At ₹ 5.19 Lakh

8alfc09

The new dealership will be a sales and service outlet and will showcase the entire range of Benelli bikes in India

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, "It gives us great pleasure to be associated with 'Speed Automobiles'. Our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Howrah Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli - Howrah are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership."

He further added, "Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli's 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Howrah is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders."

Also Read: Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched At ₹ 4.60 Lakh

ehqh2upo

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, with the Benelli TRK 502X

0 Comments

Benelli India's 500 cc range of motorcycles, consisting of the Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and TRK 502X, can be booked at ₹ 10,000 and the Imperiale 400 can be booked at ₹ 6,000. Bookings can be done at any of the Benelli dealerships across India, as well as on the official website of the brand. Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail a low EMI offer of ₹ 4999 per month, with up to 85 per cent funding on the Imperiale 400, to make it more accessible for customers.The Imperiale 400 comes with a 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, while the Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and TRK 502X come with a 3-Year unlimited kilometer warranty as standard. Benelli India is also offering 24x7 Road Side Assistance for its customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Benelli Bikes

  • Benelli Trk 502 Disc
    Benelli Trk 502 Disc
  • Benelli Trk 502 Headlight
    Benelli Trk 502 Headlight
  • Benelli Trk 502 Suspention
    Benelli Trk 502 Suspention
  • Benelli Imperiale Tail Light
    Benelli Imperiale Tail Light
  • Benelli Imperiale Exhaust
    Benelli Imperiale Exhaust
  • Benelli Imperiale
    Benelli Imperiale
  • Leoncino250 Leoncino Logo
    Leoncino250 Leoncino Logo
  • Leoncino250 Logo
    Leoncino250 Logo
  • Leoncino250 Dashboard
    Leoncino250 Dashboard
  • Leoncino Tyre
    Leoncino Tyre
  • Leoncino Headlight
    Leoncino Headlight
  • Leoncino Tank Logo
    Leoncino Tank Logo
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Front View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Front View
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Rear View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Rear View
  • Benelli Tnt 25 Side View
    Benelli Tnt 25 Side View
x
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Unveiled
Former Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth To Be TVS Chairman
Former Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth To Be TVS Chairman
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities