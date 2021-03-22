carandbike logo
2021 Benelli TRK 502X BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 5.19 Lakh

The Benelli TRK 502X gets a handful of upgrades for the BS6 version while prices are down by Rs. 31,000 over the BS4 counterpart.

Sameer Contractor
The Benelli TRK 502X is the adventure-spec version and will be sold alongside the TRK 502 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Benelli TRK 502X is the adventure-spec version of the bike
  • Bookings for the TRK 502X BS6 are open for a token of Rs. 10,000
  • The Benelli TRK 502X takes on the Honda CB500X & Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X has been launched in India with BS6 compliance. The middleweight adventure tourer is priced from ₹ 5.19 lakh for the Metallic Dark Grey colour, while the Benelli Red and Pure White colours are priced at ₹ 5.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India and introductory). Compared to the BS4 counterpart, the new TRK 502X BS6 is ₹ 31,000 cheaper, making for a more attractive deal. Do note that prices will increase going forward once the introductory period ends.

Also Read: 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 BS6 Launched; Priced At ₹ 4.60 Lakh

rk3a807

The Benelli TRK 502X BS6 is offered in three colour options and new aluminium frame knuckle-guards

The Benelli TRK 502X BS6 does not come with a major redesign or new powertrain. Instead, the bike carries over the older styling albeit with a few upgrades including the backlit switchgear, aluminium-frame knuckle guards, new handlebar grips and redesigned rearview mirrors for better visibility. The instrument console has also been updated with a different layout and gets an orange LCD with a white backlit tachometer.

The Benelli TRK 502X is the off-road spec version and comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. The ground clearance is a decent 220 mm, while the fuel tank capacity is an impressive 20 litres. The bike also gets a massive windscreen and a new cast aluminium rear box bracket to make it more touring friendly. The bike underpinned by a steel-trellis frame with USD forks up front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 320 mm floating discs at the front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard on the motorcycle.

Also Read: 2021 Benelli Imperiale Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.89 Lakh

gsc41n0c

The Benelli TRK 502X BS6 gets a revised instrument cluster and new backlit switchgear

0 Comments

The Benelli TRK 502X continues to draw power from the 499 cc, parallel-twin engine that belts out 46.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Bookings for the TRK 502X are open for a token of ₹ 10,000 while deliveries will begin immediately. The adventure tourer competes against a number of models including the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650, and the newly-launched Honda CB500X in the segment.

