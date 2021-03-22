The Benelli TRK 502X is the adventure-spec version and will be sold alongside the TRK 502

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X has been launched in India with BS6 compliance. The middleweight adventure tourer is priced from ₹ 5.19 lakh for the Metallic Dark Grey colour, while the Benelli Red and Pure White colours are priced at ₹ 5.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India and introductory). Compared to the BS4 counterpart, the new TRK 502X BS6 is ₹ 31,000 cheaper, making for a more attractive deal. Do note that prices will increase going forward once the introductory period ends.

The Benelli TRK 502X BS6 is offered in three colour options and new aluminium frame knuckle-guards

The Benelli TRK 502X BS6 does not come with a major redesign or new powertrain. Instead, the bike carries over the older styling albeit with a few upgrades including the backlit switchgear, aluminium-frame knuckle guards, new handlebar grips and redesigned rearview mirrors for better visibility. The instrument console has also been updated with a different layout and gets an orange LCD with a white backlit tachometer.

The Benelli TRK 502X is the off-road spec version and comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. The ground clearance is a decent 220 mm, while the fuel tank capacity is an impressive 20 litres. The bike also gets a massive windscreen and a new cast aluminium rear box bracket to make it more touring friendly. The bike underpinned by a steel-trellis frame with USD forks up front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 320 mm floating discs at the front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard on the motorcycle.

The Benelli TRK 502X BS6 gets a revised instrument cluster and new backlit switchgear

The Benelli TRK 502X continues to draw power from the 499 cc, parallel-twin engine that belts out 46.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Bookings for the TRK 502X are open for a token of ₹ 10,000 while deliveries will begin immediately. The adventure tourer competes against a number of models including the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650, and the newly-launched Honda CB500X in the segment.

