2021 Benelli Imperiale Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.89 Lakh

Prices for the new Benelli Imperiale 400 have been decreased by Rs. 10,000, than the BS6 model which was launched last year, in July 2020.

Preetam Bora
Prices for the Benelli Imperiale 400 have been slashed by Rs. 10,000 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • 2020 Benelli Imperiale 400 was launched at Rs. 1.99 lakh
  • Rs. 10,000 slashed on the price of the 2021 Imperiale 400
  • 374 cc, engine makes 20.71 bhp at 6,000 rpm, 29 Nm at 3,500 rpm

Benelli India has launched the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 at a price of ₹ 1.89 lakh (Ex-showroom). The price for the Imperiale 400 has been decreased by ₹ 10,000 over the BS6 model of the bike which was launched in July 2020. According to Adishwar Auto Ride India - Mahavir Group, which markets the Benelli brand of motorcycles in India, increased in localised content, as well as strengthening of the rupee against the dollar are two reasons why the price has been decreased. The Benelli Imperiale 400 competes with the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, with prices beginning at ₹ 1.78 lakh (Ex-showroom) and the Honda H'Ness CB 350, with prices starting at ₹ 1.87 lakh (Ex-showroom).

7oinske4

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has period-correct looks, with design inspired by Benelli's storied past, from the 1950s

With the decreased prices of the Imperiale 400, Benelli India hopes sales will be further strengthened with the modern classic motorcycle becoming more accessible to prospective customers. Cosmetically, nothing has changed on the 2021 Imperiale 400, and it continues to sport the same modern-classic design with the round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, with old-world charm. The bike gets 41 mm telescopic front forks and preload adjustable dual shocks at the rear. The bike rides on spoked wheels with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear combination and gets disc brakes on both wheels, with standard dual-channel ABS.

Newsbeep
benelli imperiale 400

The 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 sees a price drop by ₹ 10,000 over the 2020 model

0 Comments

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20.71 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The motorcycle has a 5-speed gearbox, which remains the same. The Benelli Imperiale 400 now comes with two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, and customers also have the option of purchasing a two-year extended warranty separately. Benelli India is also offering an added benefit of 24x7 Roadside Assistance as part of its after-sales service.

