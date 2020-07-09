The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the brand's first BS6 compliant offering in the country

Benelli India has finally announced prices for the BS6 compliant version of the Imperiale 400 modern-classic motorcycle. The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is about ₹ 20,000 more expensive than the BS4 version. Benelli India is accepting bookings for the updated Imperiale at a token amount of ₹ 6,000 (fully refundable), while the motorcycle comes with a 3 years/unlimited km warranty as standard. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the brand's first BS6 compliant offering in the country.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 was launched last year at an initial price of ₹ 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Power on the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 comes from the same 374 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection. Power figures remain the same from the updated motor with the 20.7 bhp that now arrives at 6,000 rpm (previously 5,500 rpm), while peak torque of 29 Nm kicks in early at 3,500 rpm, as opposed to the earlier 4,500 rpm on the BS4 model. The 6-speed gearbox has been carried over on the updated model.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 does not get any cosmetic changes and retains the vintage look

Visually, nothing changes on the Benelli Imperiale 400. The bike continues to sport the modern-classic design language with the round headlamp, tear-drop fuel tank, dual seat, and an upright handlebar. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The Imperiale 400 comes with disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 has been on sale in India since October 2019 and was launched at a price of ₹ 1.69 lakh. However, the new price hike makes it substantially more expensive than the segment-leader - Royal Enfield Classic 350 - that starts at ₹ 1.67 lakh. Also competing in the same segment, the Jawa dual-channel ABS version is priced at ₹ 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

