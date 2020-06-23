The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 went on sale in April this year in India

The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 has received its first price hike since its launch earlier this year and now retails at a starting price of ₹ 10.89 lakh. The premium cruiser receives a price increase of ₹ 12,000, as against the older price of ₹ 10.77 lakh. The dual-tone colour versions are now priced at ₹ 11.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The price hike though does not bring any changes to the motorcycle that continues with the same mechanicals. The base version of the 1200 Custom is offered in the single midnight blue shade, while the dual-tone version can be had in the Billiard Red/Vivid Black colours.

The Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 draws power from the 1202 cc air-cooled, V-Twin Evolution engine with fuel injection that develops 96 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 268 kg. The bike continues to ride on the fat 130 section front and 150 section rear tyres wrapped around black painted wire-spoked wheels. Braking power comes from a single disc brake with two-piston calipers at either end.

The BS6 compliant 1200 cc V-Twin Evolution motor gets fuel-injection and develops 96 Nm of peak torque

The Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom differentiates itself from other Harley cruisers thanks to a chopped-styled throwback design. The bold styling is complemented by the short fenders, black and chrome details on the engine, custom paint scheme, and a tall handlebar with the single-pod semi-digital instrument console. The bike offers an aggressive riding position while the fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres. The seat height is a low 725 mm.

Apart from the 1200 Custom, Harley-Davidson has also increased prices on the Iron 883 BS6. The cruiser also gets a price hike of ₹ 12,000 and now starts at ₹ 9.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

