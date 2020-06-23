New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson India has increased the prices of the BS6 Iron 883 cruiser in India by Rs. 12,000. The motorcycle was launched in its BS6 avatar at a price of Rs. 9.26 lakh in March 2020 and now it is priced at Rs. 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

  • Prices for the BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 start at Rs. 9.38 lakh
  • The BS6 model was launched in March 2020
  • The motorcycle is available in four colours

Harley-Davidson India has increased the prices of its BS6 Iron 883 cruiser motorcycle by ₹ 12,000. The BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 was launched in March 2020 at a price of ₹ 9.26 lakh and now, it is priced at ₹ 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Iron 883 variants in colours of Black Denim, Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Grey are priced at ₹ 9.38 lakh while the Scorched Orange/Silver Flux colour is priced at ₹ 9.89 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Harley-Davidson Iron 883

9.23 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Harley-Davidson Iron 883

cg3ke20o

(The BS6 Iron 883 gets an 883 cc V-Twin Evolution engine which makes 70 Nm at 3,500 rpm)

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 gets Harley's new Evolution V-Twin engine, which displaces 883 cc and is air-cooled. It makes 70 Nm at 3,500 rpm and the engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Iron 883 gets disc brakes at the front and rear along with ABS. There are 39 mm telescopic front forks from Showa up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear which are adjustable for pre-load.

8onatjt8

(The BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 gets a price hike of ₹ 12,000)

While the Iron 883 gets a price increase of ₹ 12,000, the Harley-Davidson Street Rod in the Vivid Black colour gets a price decrease of ₹ 56,000. The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Vivid Black is now priced at ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is about ₹ 68,000 cheaper than the other colour options on the motorcycle which are grey, orange and white. The Street Rod differentiates itself from the Street 750 with a bigger headlamp cowl, handlebar with bar-end mirrors and a shorter tail section. The motorcycle also gets updated cycle parts including USD forks up front and a larger 17-inch alloy wheel at the rear.

