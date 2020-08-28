2020 Honda Jazz BS6: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is a petrol only model. Diesel variants have been discontinued.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is finally made the BS6 leap now and is just about ₹ 5,000 more expensive than the outgoing BS4 model. It will be offered in only three variants - V, VX and ZX. All three trims will come with a CVT automatic option as well. Prices for the new Jazz start at ₹ 7.49 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 9.73 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6.

Majority of the changes on the outside of the Honda Jazz are centred on its face making it look bolder than before. It gets a new chrome fringed gloss black grille which is flanked by LED headlights that integrate the DRLs. What also subtly adds to the appeal is the chrome line that is aligned with the DRLs, making the face looked more streamlined. The 2020 Honda Jazz gets an updated front end. The front bumper has been tweaked as well and looks a bit taller now. The lower part of the bumper gets body coloured inserts that house the new LED foglamps. The profile and rear remain near identical to the outgoing model, save for the LED taillights and slightly revised rear bumper that gets black inserts and faux skid plate kind of treatment at the departure angle. However, the Honda Jazz remains unchanged in terms of dimensions all throughout. There are no changes in dimensions when it comes to the BS6 Jazz. The cabin of the Honda Jazz remains unchanged with the same layout, design and colour treatment. However, the 2020 Jazz is better loaded now and gets a new electric sunroof with one-touch open / close operation, the same unit we have seen on the WR-V. Other features include push-button engine start/stop, Smart key with keyless remote, auto-climate control, 7-inch Digipad infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others. The Honda Jazz has always had a spacious cabin and that remains unchanged. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, impact mitigation front headrests, pedestrian injury mitigation and anti-theft immobiliser system. Top-end variants of the Jazz also gets multi-view rear camera with Guidelines. The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will come with first-in-segment electric sunroof. The new Honda Jazz BS6 is a petrol only variant now. Under the hood it gets the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine which is now BS6 compliant. The engine is tuned to belt out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the seven-step CVT automatic gearbox is also offered on all variants. It gets LED taillights and a tweaked rear bumper. Honda is also offering paddle-shifters with the CVT variants as well, just like we have seen in the Honda Amaze and City. The CVT iteration delivers a fuel economy of 17.1 kmpl.

