2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison

The Renault Duster is one of the most affordable compact SUVs on sale in India, undercutting its rivals by a significant margin.

Published:
The Renault Duster is the most affordable compact SUV in this comparison.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Renault Duster gets a new 1.3 Turbo petrol engine in its line-up
  • The 1.5 petrol stays, while the 1.5 diesel and AWD are discontinued.
  • The Renault Duster is the most affordable compact SUV in this comparison.

The 2020 Renault Duster BS6 was eagerly awaited not just because of the transition, but also because it gets a brand new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine as well. Of course the 1.5 petrol mill stays, but is offered with a manual transmission only. The new 1.3 turbo petrol, however gets both manual and a newly developed CVT automatic transmission. That said, the Renault Duster has gone petrol only now. Yes! There is no diesel engine on offer and sadly, that also eliminates the much lovable all-wheel-drive (AWD) Duster as it was offered only on the outgoing 1.5 Renault Duster diesel.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched In India

Renault Duster

8.59 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Duster Price

That said, the Renault Duster is one of the most affordable compact SUVs on sale in India, undercutting its rivals like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks by a decent margin. The base 1.5 Renault Duster is a bit expensive than the base S-Cross while the top-end trim of the Duster is again quite more affordable. Here's how the new Renault Duster BS6 fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos

d7llm5p8

The Renault Duster undercuts the Kia Seltos by a significant margin.

The base 1.5 BS6 petrol manual variant of the 2020 Renault Duster undercuts the base 1.5 BS6 petrol manual variant of the Kia Seltos by ₹ 1.30 lakh and the price difference goes up to ₹ 3.35 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 manual variants. While there is no automatic option available on the Renault Duster 1.5, the Kia Seltos 1.5 gets a CVT automatic transmission with the 1.5-litre engine.

2020 Renault Duster Price (Ex-Showroom) Kia Seltos Price (Ex-Showroom)
Renault Duster 1.5 Manual ₹ 8.59 lakh - ₹ 9.99 lakh Kia Seltos 1.5 Manual ₹ 9.89 lakh - ₹ 13.34 lakh
Renault Duster 1.5 Automatic N.A. Kia Seltos 1.5 Automatic CVT ₹ 14.34 lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Manual ₹ 10.49 lakh - ₹ 11.99 lakh Kia Seltos 1.4 Turbo Manual ₹ 15.54 lakh - ₹ 16.39 lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Automatic CVT ₹ 12.99 lakh - ₹ 13.59 lakh Kia Seltos 1.4 Turbo 7DCT ₹ 17.29 lakh

The base 1.3 BS6 turbo petrol manual variant of the 2020 Renault Duster undercuts the base 1.4 BS6 Turbo petrol manual variant of the Kia Seltos by ₹ 5.05 lakh, while the price difference between the range topping variants is ₹ 4.90 lakh. The Kia Seltos is offered with a single fully loaded 1.4 Turbo dual clutch (DCT) automatic variant and the price difference between the range-topping Duster CVT automatic variant is of ₹ 3.70 lakh.

2020 Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta

kdmgvfl

The Renault Duster is more affordable than the Hyundai Creta.

Not it's not new to us that the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are sister models and are identical in terms of specifications. Both models are very closely priced as well. The price difference between the base 1.5 base petrol manual models is ₹ 1.40 lakh and goes up to ₹ 3.47 lakh for the top-of-the-line trim.

2020 Renault Duster Price (Ex-Showroom) Hyundai Creta Price (Ex-Showroom)
Renault Duster 1.5 Manual ₹ 8.59 lakh - ₹ 9.99 lakh Hyundai Creta 1.5 Manual ₹ 9.99 lakh - ₹ 13.46 lakh
Renault Duster 1.5 Automatic N.A. Hyundai Creta 1.5 Automatic CVT ₹ 14.94 lakh - ₹ 16.15 lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Manual ₹ 10.49 lakh - ₹ 11.99 lakh Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Manual N.A.
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Automatic CVT ₹ 12.99 lakh - ₹ 13.59 lakh Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo 7DCT ₹ 16.16 lakh - ₹ 17.20 lakh

The base 1.3 BS6 Turbo Petrol CVT automatic of the Renault Duster undercuts the base 1.4 BS6 Turbo Petrol 7DCT automatic of the Hyundai Creta by ₹ 3.17 lakh while the price difference between range topping variants is ₹ 3.61 lakh. The Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo gets the DCT gearbox as a standard offering, the manual transmission with engine option has been given a miss.

2020 Renault Duster vs Nissan Kicks

va8968f8

The Nissan Kicks has a premium market positioning as compared to the Renault Duster.

Just like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are sister units, even the Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster benefit from the Renault-Nissan alliance. Both models are underpinned by the same platform and share the engine line-up as well. That said, the Nissan Kicks has a premium positioning and feels more premium on the inside with soft touch materials and added features. The price difference between the base 1.5 BS6 petrol manual variants is of ₹ 91,000 while the range-topping manual variant of the Nissan Kicks 1.5 is just ₹ 1,000 more expensive than the top-end Renault Duster 1.5 BS6 petrol manual.

2020 Renault Duster Price (Ex-Showroom) Nissan Kicks Price (Ex-Showroom)
Renault Duster 1.5 Manual ₹ 8.59 lakh - ₹ 9.99 lakh Nissan Kicks 1.5 Manual ₹ 9.50 lakh - ₹ 10.00 lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Manual ₹ 10.49 lakh - ₹ 11.99 lakh Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo Manual ₹ 11.85 lakh - ₹ 13.90 lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Automatic CVT ₹ 12.99 lakh - ₹ 13.59 lakh Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo Automatic CVT ₹ 13.45 lakh - ₹ 14.15 lakh

The base 1.3 BS6 turbo petrol manual undercuts the base turbo petrol manual of the Nissan Kicks by ₹ 1.36 lakh while the top-of-the-line Turbo petrol manual variant of the Renault Duster undercuts the Turbo petrol manual Nissan Kicks top-end by ₹ 1.91 lakh. The base turbo petrol CVT automatic variant of the Renault Duster is ₹ 46,000 more affordable than the base turbo petrol CVT automatic trim of the Nissan Kicks and the price difference the top-end automatic trims goes up to ₹ 56,000.

2020 Renault Duster vs 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross SHVS

jbro4n

The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is more affordable than the base variant of the Renault Duster.

2020 Renault Duster Price (Ex-Showroom) 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Mild-Hybrid Price (Ex-Showroom)
Renault Duster 1.5 Manual ₹ 8.59 lakh - ₹ 9.99 lakh Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Manual ₹ 8.39 lakh - ₹ 11.16 lakh
Renault Duster 1.5 Automatic N.A. Maruti Suzuki 4-Speed Automatic ₹ 10.84 lakh - ₹ 12.39 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has recently updated the S-Cross with the 1.5 petrol mild-hybrid powertrain, which is offered with both manual and torque converter automatic transmission. The base Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.5 BS6 petrol manual variant undercuts the base 1.5 BS6 petrol manual variant of the Renault Duster BS6 petrol by ₹ 20,000 while the top-end manual petrol variant of the S-Cross is ₹ 1.17 lakh more expensive than the top-of-the-line Renault Duster 1.5 BS6 petrol manual.

Compare Renault Duster with Immediate Rivals

Renault Duster
Renault
Duster

