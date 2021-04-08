The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has been launched in India, priced at ₹ 67.90 lakh to ₹ 77.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car is offered in three variants - 630i M Sport, 620d Luxury Line and 630d M Sport. The new 6 Series Gran Tourer facelift made its global debut last year and it gets updated styling along with more equipment. We have already driven it and you can find our detailed review on the carandbike website. The car comes with a coupe-style design along with the practicality of a sedan. Furthermore, the new 6GT is also longer in length than the current 5 Series, offering more space, comfort.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 6 Series GT Facelift Review

Under the hood, The new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo comes with three engine options - two diesel and one petrol engine choices. There is a 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre straight six diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol variant on offer. It makes 255 bhp at 5,000 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 400 Nm, coming in between 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. The claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time is 6.5 seconds, which is impressive and the top speed is 250 kmph. The engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo come in two trim options - Luxury Line and M Sport

Visually, the car comes in two design trims - Luxury Line and M Sport and updates include a wider 'kidney grille' upfront, re-styled headlights and revised bumpers. The rear section sees the introduction of new taillights and the notch-back design continues to be the same as before. Of course we now also get a set of new alloy wheels and other minor tweaks. The car gets LED adaptive headlight as standard, but you can also get the optional Laserlight headlamps. The car also gets a large two-part panoramic sunroof.

The layout of the dashboard stays the same but the 12.3-inch touchscreen is new and now it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The cabin of the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo also gets significant updates, including a new 12.3-inch touchscreen along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats and BMW Laser Light on the 'M Sport' variants. Then you also get features like an adaptive rear spoiler, air suspension with self-levelling, various drive modes and much more. BMW 630i and BMW 620d offer Natural Leather Dakota trim with fine wood trims and BMW 630d offers a premium 'Nappa' leather upholstery with diamond stitching.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.