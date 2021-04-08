2021 BMW 6 Series GT Facelift Review

BMW has been launching new cars in India at a relentless pace over the last few months. And the latest car to be launched is the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo, The grand tourer made its global debut last year. For 2021, the car gets updated styling along with more equipment. Needless to say, the new 6GT will be longer in length than the current 5 Series, offering more space, practicality. So here's a comprehensive look at what all has changed on car and how significant the changes are!

Design

(The majority of the changes on the BMW 6 Series GT are centred on its face)

Straightaway, the first thing that registers is the updated front end! The kidney grille now becomes wider and the LED headlights are now sleeker than before. The front bumper too has been revised and sports a new apron, which highlights the width of the car. Same goes for the rear bumper too, which now gets a bigger diffuser! We have the M Sport version with us for testing today and it gets sleek looking trapezoidal tail-pipes.

(The rear of the 2021 6 GT, especially in the M Sport trim, gets those sporty trapezoidal exhaust pipes )

The LED taillights though stay the same as before. What is also standard on the M Sport trim is the BMW laser light technology which is said to offer better illumination and a longer throw too.

(The BMW 2021 6 Series GT gets an aero spoiler which gets automatically activated at speeds of 120 kmph and above)

The M Sport package also includes various 'M logos' on the exterior, key fob, door sills and even the brake callipers up front, which are done in blue. The other cool feature is the rear spoiler which gets activated automatically once the car crosses 120 kmph.

Tech and Interior

(The layout of the dashboard stays the same but the 12.3-inch touchscreen is new and now gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

Step inside the cabin and you will see that not much has changed in terms of layout. But, the big update here is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen which now gets Apple CarPlay and for the first time, Android Auto as well, which is wireless, if I may add.

(The new 12.3-inch touchscreen offers a crisp display and tactile feedback)

Then you have the usual fare of features like the sunroof, ambient lighting, a 4-zone auto climate control and electrically adjustable rear seats, which were there earlier too. The M Sport variant also gets a rear seat entertainment package which comprises two 10.25-inch screens which support full HD video viewing.

(The M Sport variant of the BMW 630i also gets rear seat entertainment package as standard)

Being a notchback, the 6 Series GT continues to have a cavernous boot of 600 litres, with the rear seats up. But, the space-saver tyre takes up quite a bit of well, space! Overall, the car retains its sense of spaciousness and comfort. The new seat fabric feels plusher too. Although the rear seats could have been a touch more comfy, maybe recline a little bit more.

Performance and Dynamics

Specifications 2021 BMW 6 Series GT 630i Displacement 1,998 cc Max Power 255 bhp @ 5,000 rpm Peak Torque 400 Nm @ 1,550 - 4,400 rpm Transmission 8-speed Automatic

Now, BMW offers you three engine options to choose from, on the 6GT. There's a 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre straight six diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol variant, which is the one we are driving today. It makes 255 bhp at 5,000 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 400 Nm, coming in between 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. The claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time is 6.5 seconds, which is impressive and the top speed is 250 kmph.

(The performance of the 6 Series GT is typically BMW. The power delivery is linear and the mid-range is quite meaty!)

Right off the bat, it is a smooth engine and a punchy one too! Linear power delivery, sharp throttle response, you might want to drive this more often than sitting at the rear. Very comfortable for cruising on the highway and comfortably on that! A turbo means that the bottom end feels lacking, but the mid-range is quite meaty, with a big dollop of torque always available. The 8-speed automatic gearbox does a good job of putting down all the power and shifting in general.

(The USP is the really plush ride quality, thanks to air suspension. It truly offers a magic carpet ride)

The updated 630i gets four drive modes which are sport, comfort, eco pro and adaptive. One can further choose from various sub-modes within these modes. Each mode works as advertised but our pick would be the adaptive mode, which does a nice job of balancing performance and comfort.

(The BMW 6GT is a sweet-handling machine, with decent feedback from the steering )

The 6 Series is a decent handling machine as well. The response from the steering is sharp enough in typical BMW fashion. What really stands out though is the ride quality. Thanks to air suspension all around, the BMW 6GT offers a plush ride on most surfaces and only when you hit sharp-edged bumps, you hear a thud and feel the jolt!

Pricing and Verdict

(Dare we say that the 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is now a tad more desirable than the 5 Series)

While the 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo may not look like it gets a bunch of updates, it does make more sense to buy one now. You won't be disappointed whether you drive it yourself or be driven around in it. There's a lot of space for your luggage, should you wish to go on a grand tour and you will be doing so in utmost comfort. It almost feels like an epic chess match. Barely a month ago, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 E-Class facelift in India and BMW responds by launching the updated 6GT. Be rest assured a comprehensive comparison is coming your way soon!

