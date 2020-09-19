New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 BMW Motorrad Days Will Be Held In Berlin

The world's largest gathering of BMW motorcycles will move from the brand's corporate home city of Munich to Berlin.

Updated:
Highlights

  • The annual event has been held in Munich for years
  • BMW motorcycles are manufactured in Berlin
  • The German brand's corporate headquarters are in Munich

The world's largest gathering of BMW motorcycles will be held in Berlin, Germany for the 2021 edition of BMW Motorrad Days. The event, first held in 2001, will be held in the place where BMW motorcycles have been built for more than five decades. For the past 18 years, BMW has celebrated the Motorrad Days event just outside Munich, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The small ski resort town provided a rugged setting for the yearly celebration and gathering of BMW Motorrad fans from around the world.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Files 11 Electric Patents In Germany

h02ia058

The 18th edition of BMW Motorrad Days will be held in Berlin for the first time

With the German brand looking to the future, BMW Motorrad Days will shift to Berlin in 2021. While Munich serves as the company's headquarters, Berlin is where Beemers have been built for over 50 years. Along with being a manufacturing hub, Berlin is also Germany's most populous city and boasts a thriving urban environment. BMW hopes the move will be in line with the brand's future journey, and will set the stage of urban mobility and zero emissions line-up it's working on.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Announces Zero Maintenance Chain

m59dq9ak

Thousands of BMW Motorrad fans and owners participate in the annual BMW Motorrad Days event

"The BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been a genuine success story - an event that has attracted tens of thousands of visitors every year and was founded on excellent cooperation with the municipality of Garmisch-Partenkirchen," said Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

"We believe Berlin is the perfect place for the BMW Motorrad Days 2021. As an international city offering a rich cultural experience, a wide range of excursions in the surrounding area and a unique lifestyle, the capital of Germany has everything it takes to make the BMW Motorrad Days even more diverse and attractive in the coming year," added Schramm.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad To Introduce Radar-Based Cruise Control

The BMW Motorrad Days is one of the largest and most important customer events of the BMW Group. The event regularly garners attendance of over 40,000 visitors from all over the world.

