2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled

Updated line-up of retro-inspired BMW R NineT models include Euro 5 compliance, and other subtle changes.

Preetam Bora
The 2021 BMW R NineT range has been updated to meet Euro 5 regulations expand View Photos
The 2021 BMW R NineT range has been updated to meet Euro 5 regulations

Highlights

  • 2021 BMW R NineT line-up announced with Euro 5 updates
  • New customisable components, new rear suspension introduced
  • Air-cooled 1,170 cc boxer engine makes 110 bhp, 116 Nm

BMW Motorrad has announced the 2021 BMW R NineT range, updating the retro-inspired machine to meet the latest Euro 5 emission regulations, which will come into effect from January 1, 2021. In the process, BMW also decided to give the R NineT range subtle updates to justify the all-new, and updated tag. The new range gets a new rear shock, 719 customisable components, and the 2021 range will comprise of four models, the R NineT, the R NineT Pure, R NineT Scrambler and R NineT Urban G/S. The cafe racer styled R NineT Racer has been dropped from the 2021 range.

Also Read: 2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control

nkmdak7s

The engine not just meets the latest emission regulations but have been updated with minor changes

The R NineT is the last remaining bike in BMW Motorrad's range to use the old air-cooled, 1170 cc boxer twin engine, and it gives out a clean look to the retro-styled model without the sleek lines disturbed by radiators of a liquid-cooled powerplant. The engine now gets new cylinder heads, part of the changes which come with compliance to Euro 5, as well as new throttle valves. The heads are new, and sport a new cooling fin layout and redesigned head covers. The engine also uses a new turbulence system which helps the air-fuel mixture to be more efficient and aid in cleaner combustion.

Also Read: BMW WorldSBK Team Use 3D Printing At The Track

f774nek8

The 2021 BMW R NineT gets subtle changes, including a new rear shock

According to BMW Motorrad, the updated engine claims a peak output of 109 bhp at 7,250 rpm, down from the previous 110 bhp at 7,250 rpm, but peak torque remains the same, at a claimed 116 Nm at 6,000 rpm. BMW says the turbulence system, which helps swirl the air-fuel mixture, produces a noticeable improvement between 4,000 and 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Prices Slashed In India

vpfvon78

The 2021 BMW R NineT also gets a new instrument console, along with LED lighting

All four BMW R NineT models also get a new rear suspension with travel-independent damping and a new hand wheel for adjusting spring preload. Lean sensitive ABS Pro is now standard for the R NineT, as well as Rain and Road riding modes. Other updates to the range include a new instrument cluster, LED lighting and a USB charging socket. BMW Motorrad also offers a range of accessories, including various wheels, milled parts and other styling updates for each BMW R NineT model. The 2021 BMW R NineT will be introduced in India, in the first quarter of 2021.

