2021 Force Gurkha BS6 Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Force Motors recently teased the new-generation Gurkha off-road SUV ahead of its India launch. The Pune-based automaker has released a teaser video on its social media platforms suggesting that it could be launched in the market very soon. The carmaker didn't reveal a launch date or any other information but has dropped clear hints of the SUV's arrival. The company gave us the first glimpse of the BS6 version at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was expected to go on sale in the next few months. However, the launch of the off-roader was delayed due to the global pandemic.

As seen in previous spy shots and leaked brochure images, the all-new Force Gurkha will continue to retain the same boxy silhouette. It will get a single-slat grille with circular headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), new bumpers, fog lights, clamshell bonnet with indicators, black-coloured snorkel intake, luggage carrier, new black plastic cladding, rear-door mounted spare wheel and more. Earlier spy images also suggest that it get vertically stacked taillights, a new rear bumper with reflectors, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, a ladder to get to the rack among others.

On the inside, the soon-to-be-launched Gurkha off-roader SUV will get an all-black cabin. Based on the previous spy pictures, the dashboard of the SUV will now sport a touchscreen infotainment system. It will also feature a three-spoke steering wheel, power windows, ABS, dual front airbags, forward-facing rear seats, bigger air-con vents with glossy black bezels, a manual HVAC system, and much more.

Coming to mechanicals, the 2021 Force Gurkha will be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine. The BS6-compliant unit will produce 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 as standard. Moreover, it is likely to get an off-road kit which could be offered as standard with a host of accessories.