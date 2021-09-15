2021 Force Gurkha SUV Unveiled In India

Force Motors has finally taken the wraps off the next-gen Force Gurkha SUV. The SUV now comes with an updated design, all-new interiors and modern features adding a premium quotient to the SUV. Prices of the 2021 Force Gurkha SUV will be announced on September 27. It is expected to reach the dealerships in the first week of October, and deliveries will begin from the auspicious day of Dussehra. The 2021 Force Gurkha continues to retain the same boxy silhouette. It remains more or less similar to the pre-pre-production version that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The SUV was expected to be launched last year, but it got deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, "Aligning with the changing customer expectations and aspirations, we have designed and developed the All-New Gurkha on a ground up, modular architecture platform and are confident that we shall now be able to appeal to a much wider audience who wish to own a vehicle that is suitable for both daily commutes as well as adventure trips."

Built on a modular architecture platform, the 2021 Force Gurkha SUV is a purpose-built off-road SUV. It gets several elements designed specifically for challenging terrains. Upfront, the SUV now gets Gurkha branding on the single-slat grille instead of F-Logo, giving it a distinct character. It also comes with LED Pro Edge headlamps with integrated DRLs and fender-mounted LED indicators. The SUV gets new bumpers, fog lights, a new snorkel, a newly designed 'Shark Gill' on the fender, a bigger rear windshield, newly designed ORVMs with Khukri engraving, new black plastic cladding, rear-door mounted spare wheel and LED taillights. In terms of proportion, the new Force Gurkha measures 4116 mm in length, 1812 mm in width, 2075 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2400 mm. It will be available in five colours - Red, Orange, Green, Grey and White.

The 2021 Force Gurkha SUV gets a midnight black interior

On the inside, the Force Gurkha sports a midnight black interior with dark grey theme upholstery. The SUV comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and Navigation with true mirroring via USB. It also comes with a new gear lever and 4X4 lever, moulded floor mat, panoramic side windows, captain seats, armrest for the rear passenger. Other convenience features include tilt and telescopic adjustment, power windows, central locking, speed-sensing door locks, single-piece rear door with wipers, variable intermittent speed front wipers, and more. For safety, it gets features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, cornering lamp, one-touch lane change indicator, tyre pressure monitoring system, Follow-me Home & Lead me to Gurkha, and more.

The 2021 Force Gurkha SUV comes powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine.

The all-new Force Gurkha is powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. The motor is tuned to develop 91 bhp at 3,200 rpm and 250 Nm in between 1400-2400 rpm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed Mercedes G-28 manual gearbox with 4x4 as standard.