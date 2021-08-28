2021 Force Gurkha Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch

Now any SUV that can effectively go on the rough shoulder-to-shoulder with the Mahindra Thar, it's the Force Gurkha in its class. We witnessed the almost production ready Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020 and a series of spy pictures thereafter gave us an idea about how the development was going on. But the good news is Force Motors has finally released a teaser of the Gurkha promising that it is coming soon, and now we can hope to see it on our roads before the year ends.

The new Force Gurkha is expected to be a good step-up over its predecessor and more lifestyle oriented, just like the Thar. Considering previous teasers, numerous spy images and what we gathered from the Auto Expo 2020, the all-new Force Gurkha will continue to retain the same boxy silhouette. It will get a single-slat grille with circular headlights and integrated LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), new bumpers, fog lights, clamshell bonnet with indicators, snorkel intake finished in black, luggage carrier, new black cladding and rear-door mounted spare wheel among others. Earlier spy images also suggest that it will sport vertically stacked taillights, a new rear bumper with reflectors, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, a ladder to get to the rack among others.

Then on the inside, expect to see an all-black cabin. Based on the previous spy pictures, the dashboard of the SUV will now sport a touchscreen infotainment system as well. It will also feature a three-spoke steering wheel, power windows, ABS, dual front airbags, forward-facing rear seats, bigger air-con vents with glossy black bezels, and a manual HVAC system among others. The 2021 Force Gurkha will be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine. The BS6-compliant unit will churn out 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 system as standard. Moreover, it is likely to get an off-road kit which could be on offer along with a host of accessories.