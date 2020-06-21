2021 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Teased Ahead Of Launch In The US

Ford Motor is all set to launch the much-awaited F-150 pickup truck on June 25, 2020 in the US. Ahead of its launch, the company has officially revealed the first glimpse of the upcoming 2021 F-150 pickup truck. The teaser image of the redesigned truck does not reveal much, as it provides a glimpse at the silhouette, focusing more on the redesigned headlight cluster. It also hints at the headlights featuring C-shaped LED DRLs that continues further down incorporating into the front bumper. The picture shows a new design signature of the pickup trucks that are quite popular in the US.

The global premiere of the Ford F-150 is scheduled for June 25.

The image shared by Ford manages to keep the rest of the design in the dark. Notably, the shape of the 2021 Ford F-150 truck looks bigger than the current version. The new pickup model is likely to sport a bigger grille that is seen in the previous generation models. Apart from the bulging hood with an attractive bodywork, the truck will get new taillights and a revised tailgate.

On the inside, the cabin of the F-150 truck will feature a digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment system. However, there is no official confirmation from the carmaker yet. The company previously mentioned that it is likely to offer SYNC 4 infotainment system on the F-150. Moreover, we could also see a new steering wheel, new switchgear with climate controls and digital displays.

Mechanically, the 2021 Ford F-150 is likely to be offered with several powertrain options. There could be a 3.3-litre V6 producing 290 bhp and a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 unit making 325 bhp. The pickup truck could also be seen with a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 with 375 bhp, a 5.0-litre V8 with 395 bhp and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel making 250 bhp. The company is also expected to introduce a new hybrid variant and a fully electric model that are likely to be seen in the next couple of years.

The F-Series truck has been around since 1948, while the F-150 debuted in 1975

Ford's F-150 pickup trucks contribute a major share in the sales figures in the US market. The F-150 truck is essentially a key player for Ford in the home market. Last year, the F-Series recorded a sale of around 9 lakh units, while the company managed to sell 1.33 million units inclusive of all models across Europe.

