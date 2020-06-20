2021 Ford Bronco Debut Postponed To July 13

Ford took to Twitter to share that the Bronco SUV's debut has now been postponed to July 13.

Earlier this week we reported that Ford is going to unveil the all-new 2021 Bronco on July 9, but now it has shared that the plan has been further delayed. The American carmaker took to Twitter to share that the Bronco SUVs debut has now been postponed to July 13. The previous date was coinciding with famous footballer, O.J. Simpson's birthday who was involved in an infamous car chase, driving the Bronco. Simpson was allegedly trying to escape after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife. The car chase was a highly televised event in the US.

The reveal of the all-new Bronco lineup will now happen on Monday, July 13. This is instead of July 9. We are sensitive and respectful to some concerns raised previously about the date, which was purely coincidental. — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) June 19, 2020

The Bronco has grown in dimensions and has an intimidating stance.

The official tweet put out by Ford read, "We are sensitive and respectful to some concerns raised previously about the date, which was purely coincidental." Ford had earlier teased the Bronco SUV by sharing videos of the car undergoing testing in some of the world's most treacherous terrains. The new Bronco is an evolution over its predecessor and has outgrown substantially in terms of dimensions. From what we can understand looking at the pictures, it's curvier than before while it takes design inspiration from the latest generation Ford Raptor.

The Ford Bronco will be kitted up with advanced off-road equipment.

Overall, the SUV has got an imposing stance sporting elements like chunky headlamps, high belt line and tall profile tyres that add to the intimidating looks. Most certainly, the Bronco will be equipped with all the advanced off-road kit that can take this beast to places with no road at all. We still don't have details about its powertrains but expect it to source engines from the Raptor. So, the 3.5-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder mill and the upcoming 5.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 is expected to be offered when it goes on sale.

