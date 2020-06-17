2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Unveiled

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will definitely remind you of the original Mach 1 with its styling.

How do you make an iconic model ever more special? A simple mantra is to introduce an even more aspirational limited run variant that charms its buyers and takes everyone by surprise. And that's exactly what the Mach 1 badge does to the iconic Ford Mustang. Last seen on the 2004 Ford Mustang that payed tribute to the pony model of late 1960s, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 was one of the meanest machines of its time and the same DNA resides in this 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 as well.

No points for guessing what's under the hood! It has to be the sprightly and powerful 5.0-litre, V8 petrol motor seen in the Bullit. In the Mach 1 it churns out 475 bhp and around 570 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It also features an open airbox that gets plenty of air through the inlets on the grille, adding to its pull and performance. Also on offer is a new rev-matching Tremec six-speed manual gearbox that's been developed with gearing that matches the Shelby GT350. You also have the option to disable the rev matching.

The heat exchangers too are borrowed from the GT350 and rear-axle coolers are sourced from the GT500. Front and rear subframes too are from Shelby where the rear valence is a direct lift from the GT500, along with the 4.5-inch exhaust tips out the back. That said, the suspension has been significantly upgraded.

A modern set of the classic Mach 1 Magnum 500 five-spoke wheels are on offer on the Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Now the Ford Mustang Mach 1 will definitely remind you of the original Mach 1 with its styling and paintjob, but has its modernity intact as well. It sports a new front clip with a revised front end with lower valence, sharp diffusers and gloss black grille. A modern set of the classic Mach 1 Magnum 500 five-spoke wheels are on offer as well but a performance edition with optional wheels give it a much sportier stance. The GT500 wing with Gurney flap is also part of the package along with a range of low-gloss badging, low-gloss Magnetic stripes, and orange Brembo brakes. It will be offered in 10 different exterior colors.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is equipped with well bolstered Recaro seats.

On the inside, it is like any other Ford Mustang at the first glance but spend some time looking at it and you notice a new screen for the instrument cluster, a Mach 1-specific shifter, new sill plates, and a plaque with the chassis number. It also is equipped with well bolstered Recaro seats that will hold the driver and passenger in place even when you push it hard around corners and sharp bends.

