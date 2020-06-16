New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Ford Bronco SUV To Make World Debut In July

The Ford Bronco has an imposing stance with elements like chunky headlamps, high belt line and tall profile tyres that add to the intimidating looks.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will make its debut next month.

  • It has outgrown in terms of dimensions compared to its predecessor.
  • It is expected to share its engines with the Raptor.

After a long period of rigorous testing, Ford is finally set to unveil the new-generation Bronco SUV next month on July 9. Till date, Ford has teased the Bronco SUV by sharing videos of the car undergoing testing  in some of the world's most treacherous terrains. The new Bronco is an evolution over its predecessor and has outgrown substantially in terms of dimensions. From what we can understand looking at the pictures, it's curvier than before and you also find design cues from the latest generation Ford Raptor.

The upcoming Bronco borrows design cues from the Raptor pick-up truck.

Overall, the SUV has got an imposing stance sporting elements like chunky headlamps, high belt line and tall profile tyres that add to the intimidating looks. Most certainly the Bronco will be equipped with all the advanced off-road kits that can take this beast to places with no road at all. We still don't have much detail about its powertrains but expect it to source engines from the Raptor. So, the 3.5-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder mill and the upcoming 5.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 is expected to be offered when it goes on sale.

arn5qb9

The Bronco has grown in dimensions and has an intimidating stance.

Out in the market, the Ford Bronco will rival the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and probably the Land Rover Defender as well. However, the Bronco will be sold in the global markets and Ford has not shared any plans of bringing it to India yet, though its rivals are already on offer in our market.

