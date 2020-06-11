New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford, VW Target 8 Million Vehicles In Van Alliance

The automakers will collaborate on a city van built by Volkswagen, a 1-ton cargo van developed by Ford, and a Volkswagen medium pickup built on the Ford Ranger platform.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The new range of light and medium commercial vehicles will enter production from 2022

Highlights

  • The Ford and Volkswagen alliance was forget in January 2019
  • Ford will build an electric vehicle for Europe based on VWs MED tool kit
  • Both companies will co-develop vehicles to reduce costs in billions

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday they would make up to 8 million units of medium pickup trucks and commercial vans over the lifecycle of the vehicles as part of an alliance announced last year. The alliance was forged in January 2019 and expanded later, as carmakers join forces to invest in electric and self-driving technology in a bid to save billions of dollars. The automakers will collaborate on a city van built by Volkswagen, a 1-ton cargo van developed by Ford, and a Volkswagen medium pickup built on the Ford Ranger platform, beginning 2022.

new ford ranger

Volkswagen will build a new medium pick-up on the Ford Ranger platform

Ford

Ford Cars

EcoSport

Endeavour

Figo Aspire

Mustang

Freestyle

Figo

The No. 2 U.S. automaker will also develop a new electric vehicle for Europe based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive toolkit by 2023, and deliver more than 600,000 units over several years.

"This collaboration will efficiently drive down development costs, allowing broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles, and enhance the positions of both companies," Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday.

The companies will also develop an autonomous-vehicle business based on Argo AI's self-driving technology.

0 Comments

Last week, Volkswagen closed a $2.6 billion investment in Argo AI, Ford's self-driving cars venture, which is now jointly controlled by the alliance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford EcoSport with Immediate Rivals

Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Ford Cars

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 71.62 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Select your City
or select from popular cities