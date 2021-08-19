2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: All You Need To Know

The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is now on sale in India and prices start at Rs. 6.32 lakh for base petrol manual variant, going all the way up to Rs. 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping diesel automatic variant. This is the first mid-life facelift for the second-generation Honda Amaze which was launched in 2018, and the updated model comes with several styling changes and some new and revised features. Here's everything you need to know.

