2021 Honda Amaze Facelift: All You Need To Know
This is the first mid-life facelift for the second-generation Amaze which was launched in 2018, and the updated model comes with several styling changes and some new and revised features.
Highlights
- The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is offered in four variants.
- It gets an updated front end and minor updates at the rear.
- Mechanically, it remains unchanged.
The 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is now on sale in India and prices start at Rs. 6.32 lakh for base petrol manual variant, going all the way up to Rs. 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping diesel automatic variant. This is the first mid-life facelift for the second-generation Honda Amaze which was launched in 2018, and the updated model comes with several styling changes and some new and revised features. Here's everything you need to know.
Also Read: 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Launched In India
- The facelifted Honda Amaze is offered in three variants - E, S and VX, and except for the base variants, all three trims get a CVT automatic option as well.
- The petrol version continues to come with two CVT automatic variants - S, and VX trims, the diesel CVT option is now limited only to VX trim.
- In terms of looks, The 2021 Honda Amaze retains most of the older design elements, however, the Japanese carmaker has introduced a bunch of new exterior features like a revised grille with a new chrome slat, new LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lamps, and new LED fog lamps.
- The top-end variant of the car now also comes with new dual-tone 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and chrome door handles, while the taillights now come with LED motifs.
- On the inside, the layout and most of the design elements have been retained, however, to give it a bit more upmarket feel, Honda has added satin silver accents to the dashboard.
- The beige sections of the dual-tone interior too seem to be a shade lighter, and the car also gets new fabric upholstery, but the rest of the cabin remains unchanged.
- In terms of features, the Amaze offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice command activation, rear parking camera with multi-view and guidelines, push-button start and auto climate control among others.
- Other safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, rear parking sensors are standard.
- Under the hood, the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift comes with the same petrol and diesel engines options. The petrol is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC unit, which develops 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC diesel motor is tuned to make 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.
- Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox along with an optional CVT automatic in both cases. The diesel CVT version continues to make only 79 bhp and 160 Nm.
Related Articles
Quick Links
Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs