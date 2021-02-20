2021 Honda HR-V Breaks Cover

The third-generation Honda HR-V compact crossover has made its debut in Japan and it's a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design. Besides being a bit grown-up from its predecessor, the new Honda HR-V also looks futuristic and sharper, sporting a plethora of creases on the face and along the sides. The new grille seamlessly blends with its face and is flanked by LED headlights along with LED eyebrows on the top. Then you also see subtle chrome detailing on its face, covering the width of the grille.

The 2021 Honda HR-V looks bigger than its predecessor.

Moving to the profile, the tapering coupe line in its predecessor is pretty much apparent even on the new model and then there are C-Pillar mounted door handles. The rear of the HR-V has been revised as well and now sports a LED light bar that stretches across the width of the crossover. Then, blue accents of the Honda logo and on the "EHV" badge hints that the HR-V is likely to get a hybrid powertrain under its hood.

On the inside, it gets new dashboard and steering wheel.

The newness continues even on the inside where you see a new dashboard and steering wheel. Then the cabin is finished in all-black theme and gets features like a dual-pane panoramic glass roof that makes the cabin feel more spacious. It is also equipped with a tablet-like infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen, large air-con vents stretching across the width of the dashboard and powered tailgate among others.

The rear has been revamped as well and gets new conjoined taillights.

Now technical details of the new HR-V are still awaited and we'll be able to tell you exactly how bigger the new model is, once all these details are revealed. As of now, we expect the new Honda HR-V to get a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor coupled with an electric motor. Top-end variants of the new Honda HR-V are also expected to get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

