2021 Hyundai Kona N Unveiled

The performance-oriented version of the Hyundai Kona - the 2021 Hyundai Kona N has been unveiled and it is the latest one to join the Dynamic N range after the i20, 130, i30 fastback and the Veloster. In fact, it arrives at a time when Hyundai is cementing plans to build up on the N line-up to 18 models by the end of 2022. All N models stand out from the models they are based on and so does the Hyundai Kona N, courtesy styling updates and a bunch of aerodynamic modifications.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Launch Deferred Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

The Hyundai Kona N gets blue accents on the inside.

The Hyundai Kona N is finished in Sonic Blue body colour which is inspired by N sub-brand's trademark Performance Blue which is extended to accents on the inside as well. The bumpers too are have the sporty red accent and the wheel track is wider than the standard car. The Kona's infotainment system has been updated as well. It's a 10.25-inch touchscreen along with digital displays that show lap times in sport or 'N' mode The equipment list also includes a head-up display, an N-exclusive sport steering wheel with two customisable N buttons, Alcantara inserts throughout the cabin and new sport seats among others. Then, you'll also find 'N' logos embossed on the gear shift, hand brake, door scuff, and seats. It also gets launch control, the multi-mode gearbox and variable exhaust valves as standard.

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out Benefits Up To ₹ 1.5 Lakh On Select Cars This Month

The Hyundai Kona N gets a wider track overall.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Kona N 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 276 bhp and 392 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The gearbox too offers three performance modes- N Power Shift, N Grin and N Track Sense. The N Power Shift is engaged when accelerator input exceeds 90 percent and it helps to avoid any loss of torque during upshifts providing smoother acceleration curve. The N Grin Shift gives a 20 second pull of maximum performance by instantly shifting down to required gear. And the N Track Sense Shift is for circuit driving and optimises gear shifts for quicker laps. The Hyundai Kona N clocks triple-digit speeds in 5.5 seconds and in-turn can clock a top-speed of 240 kmph. It tips the scale at 1,510 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.