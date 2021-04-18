Hyundai India has announced lucrative benefits on select models in the month of April 2021. The South Korean carmaker looks to attract new buyers by offering discount benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on its BS6-compliant cars. These attractive benefits are applicable to select models which include Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and the Kona EV. The company has listed these offers on its official website, which will be valid up till April 30, 2021, or till stocks last. Moreover, these benefits may vary from dealer to dealer.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered benefits of up to ₹ 45,000 this month.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is listed on the website with a total discount of up to ₹ 45,000. It includes a cash benefit of up to ₹ 30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000. There's also a corporate discount of up to ₹ 5,000 on the hatchback. The Santro hatchback attracts customers with total benefits of up to ₹ 35,000, which includes cash discount and exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000, respectively. The company is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 5,000 on the car.

Customers interested in buying the Hyundai Aura can avail of benefits of up to ₹ 45,000. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 30,000. Other benefits include an exchange bonus and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively. Do note, the Aura CNG variant is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 17,300.

Hyundai Kona EV can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh

The new-generation i20 premium hatchback is also a part of discount offers this month. It can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. There's no cash discount on the car. The company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000 and a corporate benefit of up to ₹ 5,000. On the other hand, the Kona electric SUV is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. There's no exchange bonus or corporate discount on the EV.

