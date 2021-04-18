carandbike logo
search

Hyundai Rolls Out Benefits Up To ₹ 1.5 Lakh On Select Cars This Month

Hyundai India has rolled out attractive benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on select models for the month of April 2021.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Benefits on select Hyundai cars are available up till April 30, 2021 expand View Photos
Benefits on select Hyundai cars are available up till April 30, 2021

Highlights

  • Hyundai has listed benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its official website
  • Discount benefits on select Hyundai cars are valid till April 30, 2021
  • No discounts on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra and the Tucson

Hyundai India has announced lucrative benefits on select models in the month of April 2021. The South Korean carmaker looks to attract new buyers by offering discount benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh on its BS6-compliant cars. These attractive benefits are applicable to select models which include Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and the Kona EV. The company has listed these offers on its official website, which will be valid up till April 30, 2021, or till stocks last. Moreover, these benefits may vary from dealer to dealer.

Also Read: Hyundai Reveals The Heritage Series Pony Hatchback

9ko6infs

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered benefits of up to ₹ 45,000 this month.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is listed on the website with a total discount of up to ₹ 45,000. It includes a cash benefit of up to ₹ 30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000. There's also a corporate discount of up to ₹ 5,000 on the hatchback. The Santro hatchback attracts customers with total benefits of up to ₹ 35,000, which includes cash discount and exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000, respectively. The company is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 5,000 on the car.

Customers interested in buying the Hyundai Aura can avail of benefits of up to ₹ 45,000. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 30,000. Other benefits include an exchange bonus and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively. Do note, the Aura CNG variant is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 17,300.

onbc1ncs

Hyundai Kona EV can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh

Also Read: Hyundai To Suspend Production At South Korea Plant Due To Chip Shortage​

0 Comments

The new-generation i20 premium hatchback is also a part of discount offers this month. It can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. There's no cash discount on the car. The company is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000 and a corporate benefit of up to ₹ 5,000. On the other hand, the Kona electric SUV is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. There's no exchange bonus or corporate discount on the EV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Cars

  • Hyundai I30 Front Profile
    Hyundai I30 Front Profile
  • Hyundai I30
    Hyundai I30
  • Hyundai I30 Rear
    Hyundai I30 Rear
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
  • Hyundai Eon Side Profile
    Hyundai Eon Side Profile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
    Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
    Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
    Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
  • Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
    Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
  • Hyundai Creta Tail Light
    Hyundai Creta Tail Light
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
    2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
    2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
    2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
  • 2020 Hyundai Defogger
    2020 Hyundai Defogger
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
    2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
    2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
  • Hyundai I10 Front Side View
    Hyundai I10 Front Side View
  • Hyundai I10 Front Grille
    Hyundai I10 Front Grille
  • Hyundai I10 Front View
    Hyundai I10 Front View
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
7 Benefits Of Buying A Used Car
7 Benefits Of Buying A Used Car
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities