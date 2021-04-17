carandbike logo
search

Hyundai To Suspend Production At South Korea Plant Due To Chip Shortage

The automaker reportedly will stop operation at its Asan plant on Monday and Tuesday because of a chip shortage.

By  Charanpreet Singh (With Inputs From IANS) | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Asan factory turns out 3 lakh vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans. expand View Photos
The Asan factory turns out 3 lakh vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.

Highlights

  • Hyundai to suspend manufacturing at its Agan plant for 2 days next week
  • Hyundai will again halt operation at the plant due to a chip shortage
  • The company produces Grandeur and Sonata sedans at the Agan facility

It was earlier this week when Hyundai Motor suspended production at its Agan plant because of a chip shortage. The South Korean carmaker has announced that it will again halt production at its Sonata-producing plant for two days next week due to an electric parts shortage. According to a report from IANS, the automaker will stop operation at its Asan plant on Monday and Tuesday. The Hyundai's Agan plant which is located around 100 km south of Seoul produces the Grandeur and Sonata sedans.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group Names New Chief For Mobility Division​

Hyundai has seven plants in South Korea, of which five are located in Ulsan whereas the other two facilities are located in Asan and Jeonju. Moreover, the company has ten overseas plants wherein four facilities are in China and one each in India, Brazil, Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia and the US. The combined capacity of these plants is around 5.5 million units.

hyundai generic

Hyundai will again stop operation at its Asan plant on Monday and Tuesday due to semiconductor shortage

The carmaker expects the four-day suspension will result in over 4,000 vehicles in production losses. Moreover, the company had also suspended operations at its Ulsan plant, situated 414 km southeast of Seoul, from April 7 to April 14 due to a parts shortage. Moreover, Hyundai produces Ioniq 5 and Kona EV cars at its Ulsan plant.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group Plans To Launch EVs In China Every Year Starting 2022​

0 Comments

The suspension comes because of a shortage of semiconductor parts used in Kona's front vehicle camera system, along with an issue in Hyundai Mobis Company's production line, which rolls out the traction motor for the Ioniq 5. The carmaker expects production losses of 6,000 units of the Kona and 6,500 units of the Ioniq 5.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Cars

  • Hyundai I30 Front Profile
    Hyundai I30 Front Profile
  • Hyundai I30
    Hyundai I30
  • Hyundai I30 Rear
    Hyundai I30 Rear
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
  • Hyundai Eon Side Profile
    Hyundai Eon Side Profile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
    Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
    Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
    Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
  • Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
    Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
  • Hyundai Creta Tail Light
    Hyundai Creta Tail Light
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
    2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
    2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
    2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
  • 2020 Hyundai Defogger
    2020 Hyundai Defogger
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
    2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
    2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
  • Hyundai I10 Front Side View
    Hyundai I10 Front Side View
  • Hyundai I10 Front Grille
    Hyundai I10 Front Grille
  • Hyundai I10 Front View
    Hyundai I10 Front View
x
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To Recall Nearly 78,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Cars India To Recall Nearly 78,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities