Hyundai Reveals The Heritage Series Pony Hatchback

Hyundai revealed the Heritage Series PONY, a retro-modern reconstruction of the original mass-produced PONY model that heralded the dawn of Korea's automotive industry more than 45 years ago. Legendary automobile designer Giorgetto Giugiaro conceived the first generation of PONY. The PONY was an icon created by Hyundai during its mass production from 1975-1990. The hatchback was the nation's first mass-produced and exported vehicle.

The Heritage Series PONY's exterior is marked by a matte, shimmering surface of silver throughout front to rear part of the vehicle, hatchback silhouette. Notable features include camera-based, fender-mounted exterior mirrors to the fore of the windshield, pixelated round headlights and U-shaped taillights made of LED lights. The pixelated round headlights and U-shaped taillights embody the company's ‘Pixel Road Trip' design approach that incorporates pixels and eight-bit graphics also utilized in the IONIQ 5 and 45 concept car.

The interior of the Hyundai Heritage Series PONY contains future-oriented elements, not only retro style.

The interior boasts a string of chic and modern accoutrements, including doors made of premium materials that exude a classic feel, a modern lighting system, a speed-gauging instrument panel made of lighted vacuum tubes as well as other stylishly retrofitted design elements.

It also contains future-oriented elements, not only retro style. The digital touch transmission, cradle space for mobile phone and voice-activated steering wheel conveys a modern sensibility that will catch people by surprise.

In the trunk space, a last-mile mobility device, comprising a stainless steel case, is installed, representing Hyundai Motor's human-centered design commitment.

