2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed

Hyundai officially took the wraps off the 2021 Santa Fe SUV in the international market. The SUV comes with a fresh design theme, advanced lighting signatures, convenience features, new hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive, safety features and more. The hybrid propulsion system on the Santa Fe is the first application of its kind offered on Hyundai's SUV line-up. Additionally, the carmaker has also introduced a 'Calligraphy' trim on the Santa Fe for the first time, that adds even more features and differentiation.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV comes with a refreshed 3D honeycomb mesh grille

Aesthetically, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a three-dimensional grille emphasised by a prominent T-shaped LED signature lighting with LED DRLs, new front and rear bumper, character lines running through the profile, power-folding side mirrors with side indicators, puddle lamps, new front and rear skid plates, new muffler design, new 20-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, LED tail lamps and more. The silhouette of the SUV sports a horizontal cabin profile, scalloping lower door panels and a long hood, with character lines running across from front to rear.

Hyundai will be manufacturing the internal combustion models of the SUV at its facility in Alabama, while the hybrid model will be manufactured in Ulsan, Korea. The SUV is expected to arrive by the end of this year, while the hybrid model will arrive at dealerships in 2021. The Santa Fe will also be offered in a plug-in hybrid model which is expected to arrive later next year.

The SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console and Hyundai's Blue Link connectivity

On the inside, the 2021 Santa Fe comes with a high-position console design giving a premium appeal to the cabin. A new floating center console adds a more spacious feel throughout the cabin. It also features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Blue Link connected car system, soft Nappa leather, soft-touch padding, new ambient lighting, three-dimensional instrument panel, contrasting seat, premium door panel accents, adding premium touches to the cabin. The rear cargo area volume has been increased by one-half cubic foot.

Other features include heated and ventilated seats, Harman-Kardon premium audio system, dual front and rear USB outlets, sound mode, Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), dynamic voice recognition system, new wireless charging pad for devices, new wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, driver profile settings and more.

Hyundai has introduced a Calligraphy trim on the Santa Fe SUV for the first time

The 'Calligraphy' trim of the 2021 Santa Fe will boast of exclusive features such as quilted Nappa leather, full-colour heads-up display, auto up/down rear windows, premium finish front grille, eco-suede headliner, premium door and seat accent trim, expanded ambient lighting themes, HTRAC AWD with downhill brake control, 20-inch alloy wheels and more.

For safety, the SUV comes equipped with the brand's latest 'SmartSense' advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). it includes forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning detection, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, forward and reverse parking distance warning, reverse parking collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, highway driving assist, blind-spot view monitor and more.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid model will arrive at showrooms later next year

The new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a choice of three powertrain options. The new standard powertrain is a Smartstream 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that replaces the former 2.4-litre engine. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the unit can belt out 188.3 bhp of power at 6,100 rpm and an estimated 246.7 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The second engine is a Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged engine 273. 2 bhp and 421.6 Nm of power figures. It comes coupled with an all-new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The SUV also gets a hybrid powertrain which is a Smartstream 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with a 59 bhp electric motor, churning out a combined power output of 175.5 bhp and 264 Nm of peak torque.

