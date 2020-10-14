Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman

Euisun Chung has been appointed as the new honorary chairman of the Hyundai Motor Group. His appointment was unanimously endorsed by board members of Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis. Chung served as the executive vice chairman for the Hyundai Motor Group for the past two years. Chung has been a part of the Hyundai Group for over 20 years now and served as the president of Kia Motors Corporation between 2005 and 2009. From 2009 to 2018, he served as the vice chairman of the Hyundai Motor Company as well.

Also Read: Hyundai Begins Building EV Hub in Singapore

In his inauguration remarks, Euisun Chung presented the future direction of the Group as one focused on 'customers,' 'humanity,' 'future,' and 'social contribution. "All of our goals and efforts must be customer-centric. The first step to customer happiness is to enable them to focus on their own lives through perfect quality of our products and services," said the newly inaugurated Chairman Chung.

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

(Euisun Chung served as the executive vice chairman, Hyundai Motor Group, for the last two years)

Hyundai Motor Group has plans for big changes under Euisun Chung's leadership. The company will have a new vision of 'Together for a Better Future.' Chung also said that the Hyundai Motor Group will develop and acquire key technologies and capabilities to overcome market uncertainties, including the challenges brought by COVID-19.

"For the free movement and prosperity of humanity, we will develop the world's most innovative and reliable autonomous driving technology, offering entirely new mobility experiences," said the Chairman. He is spearheading the Group's transformation from an automaker into a future mobility solution provider. Over the years, Euisun Chung has stressed on having a customer-centric approach and customer satisfaction. The Group will offer mobility solutions tailored to customer lifestyles and continue to grow its market leadership in various fields, including autonomous driving, electrification, hydrogen fuel cell, robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.